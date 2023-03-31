Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price drops to 79499 due to this exciting Amazon trade-in deal

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours at a reduced cost with this Amazon trade-in as well as 24 percent initial discount. Check offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 31 2023, 11:21 IST
Steal price! Check Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy M33 sale
Samsung Galaxy S22
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 – The Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999, as mentioned on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer on it where its price has been reduced to just Rs. 54540. (sprint.com)
Samsung Galaxy S22
2/5 Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 15200 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G as an exchange bonus. Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Moreover, there’s an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy M13
3/5 Samsung Galaxy M13 – Samsung Galaxy M13 is usually priced at Rs. 14999, though you can grab it for just Rs. 10999, giving the customers a huge 27 percent initial discount on this budget smartphone from Samsung. Get up to Rs. 10250 off on the Samsung Galaxy M13 exchange bonus. You can get 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Card transactions if you are an Amazon Prime customer.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
4/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 – Samsung Galaxy M33 can be yours for just Rs. 16499 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 24999. Moreover, get Rs. 15200 as exchange bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime
5/5 Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime – The Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime is usually priced at Rs. 13499 but you can get a discount on it as well as an additional coupon of Rs. 500 which reduces the price to just Rs. 12499. You can also get Rs. 11950 as trade-in bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
View all Images
Get Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with a heavy discount on Amazon. (Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra remains one of the best smartphones in the market despite the launch of Samsung's Galaxy S23 series. It offers great cameras as well as flagship performance and unique features. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra combines the functionality of the Samsung Galaxy S series and Note series of smartphones. Although the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra costs a fortune, it can be yours right now with a heavy discount, thanks to a recent Amazon offer on the smartphone. Check out the offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offer details

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is originally priced at a hefty Rs. 131999 on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 79499. Here's how.

Amazon is initially offering a massive 24 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 99999. That's not all.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to drive its price further down.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. You can get up to Rs. 20500 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

Combining both these offers takes down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to just Rs. 79499!

B09SH7FDKT

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Bank Offer

You can avail bank offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to lower the price even further. Get instant discounts up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card and City Union Bank Mastercard Debit Card transactions.

First Published Date: 31 Mar, 10:58 IST
