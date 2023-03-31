Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price drops to 79499 due to this exciting Amazon trade-in deal

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra remains one of the best smartphones in the market despite the launch of Samsung's Galaxy S23 series. It offers great cameras as well as flagship performance and unique features. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra combines the functionality of the Samsung Galaxy S series and Note series of smartphones. Although the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra costs a fortune, it can be yours right now with a heavy discount, thanks to a recent Amazon offer on the smartphone. Check out the offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offer details

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is originally priced at a hefty Rs. 131999 on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 79499. Here's how.

Amazon is initially offering a massive 24 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 99999. That's not all.

You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to drive its price further down.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. You can get up to Rs. 20500 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

Combining both these offers takes down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to just Rs. 79499!

B09SH7FDKT

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Bank Offer

You can avail bank offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to lower the price even further. Get instant discounts up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card and City Union Bank Mastercard Debit Card transactions.