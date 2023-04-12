Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price plunges to only 65999 from 131999 on Amazon

Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at just Rs. 65999 this way. Check out the deal here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 12 2023, 20:30 IST
You have a great chance to grab Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at a new low price with this Amazon deal. (HT Tech)

In case the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series appears to be costly, there's no need to fret! The Galaxy S22 series from the previous year is still available at a significantly lower price than before. Amazon has announced a massive price cut on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, enabling you to save a substantial amount on this high-end smartphone. With this tempting deal on Amazon, you can nab the Galaxy S22 Ultra below Rs. 70000. On the other hand, the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at a hefty amount of Rs. 124999.

What does Galaxy S22 Ultra have to offer? Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X Display, an S Pen, and the phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. For photography, it packs a 108MP wide-angle camera, dual 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-Wide, and Space Zoom lens with 3x and 10x Dual Optical Zoom. It is a great deal for those who are looking for a premium feature-packed smartphone with top-notch performance and photography experience. Wondering how to save a massive discount on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra? Check out this interesting deal here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut

According to Amazon's listing, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at a retail price of Rs. 131999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, the e-commerce website is currently offering a whopping discount of 24 percent in India for this premium Galaxy smartphone. This means you can now purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at just Rs. 99999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09SH7FDKT

Moreover, there is a 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions of a minimum purchase value of Rs. 8000.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with exchange deal

But wait, there's more! You can even avail additional discounts such as bank offers, specific card offers, and exchange deals. If you have an old smartphone to trade-in, you can get a massive discount of up to Rs. 32000, subject to fulfilling the conditions of the trade-in deal and on selective models. Therefore, it's essential to check the price before placing the order. Nevertheless, you can still grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at just Rs. 65999, including the price cut and exchange deal.

First Published Date: 12 Apr, 20:29 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price plunges to only 65999 from 131999 on Amazon
