Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra turns CHEAPER! Price falls to 82899 from 131999

Amazon is offering astonishing deals on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you were planning to buy a premium smartphone, this deal is worth grabbing. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, worth Rs. 131999 can be purchased today under Rs. 83000 with the help of the offers on Amazon. From initial discount to exchange and bank offers, you can use them all to bring down the cost of the phone. Here is how you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just Rs. 82899 on Amazon.

How to get Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra under Rs. 83000

The most expensive smartphone of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series- Galaxy S22 Ultra is available on Amazon with amazing discount and other offers. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the device in Burgundy colour option is available at a discount of 17 percent for Rs. 109999 against Rs. 131999, as listed on Amazon. This simply means that, if you straight away order the phone online on Amazon you will have to pay the discounted rate.

However, if you are want to reduce the cost of the phone further, you will need to opt for the exchange and bank offers. In order to avail the maximum benefit of the exchange offer, you need to have an old smartphone in a very good working condition along with other criterias that are being asked for. On exchanging your older device you can get another off of up to Rs. 27100 on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Combining both the discount and the exchange offer (if you get the maximum benefit), the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can come down to Rs. 82899.

Meanwhile, the bank offers being offered on the device include- Rs. 5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 30000; Rs. 5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 30000; 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

Notably in order to avail any of the bank offers, you need to have the card of the respective bank on which the offer is being provided. Also, you can opt for the bank offer at the time of making payment.