Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra turns CHEAPER! Price falls to 82899 from 131999

Want a premium smartphone? Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has turned a bit cheaper. Know how much you need to pay to grab this premium phone on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 30 2023, 12:08 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max CHALLENGES Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with this MAJOR camera upgrade
Apple iPhone
1/5 Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 15 lineup at the September event, and the leaks and rumours have been coming thick and fast. As per the latest detail, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of camera performance. A recent report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get an optical zoom lens with 5-6x zoom capabilities. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
2/5 According to a report by MacRumours, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. Just a few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple had chosen parts manufacturer Largan to make the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 MacRumours now report that this new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5-6x optical zoom, which is almost double the 3x zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4/5 Advantages of Periscope camera: By redirecting light from the camera's aperture to align with the phone's body, periscope lenses enhance the camera's zooming capabilities without adding thickness to the camera module. This is particularly important for phones to remain pocketable and easy to carry. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5/5 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes advantage of this technology to offer a stunning 10x zoom via a folded periscope lens. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope lens could feature 5x or 6x zoom, which beats the current 3x magnification offered by the current flagship iPhone models. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price drops under Rs. 83000 now. (HT Tech)

Amazon is offering astonishing deals on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you were planning to buy a premium smartphone, this deal is worth grabbing. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, worth Rs. 131999 can be purchased today under Rs. 83000 with the help of the offers on Amazon. From initial discount to exchange and bank offers, you can use them all to bring down the cost of the phone. Here is how you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just Rs. 82899 on Amazon.

How to get Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra under Rs. 83000

The most expensive smartphone of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series- Galaxy S22 Ultra is available on Amazon with amazing discount and other offers. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the device in Burgundy colour option is available at a discount of 17 percent for Rs. 109999 against Rs. 131999, as listed on Amazon. This simply means that, if you straight away order the phone online on Amazon you will have to pay the discounted rate.

However, if you are want to reduce the cost of the phone further, you will need to opt for the exchange and bank offers. In order to avail the maximum benefit of the exchange offer, you need to have an old smartphone in a very good working condition along with other criterias that are being asked for. On exchanging your older device you can get another off of up to Rs. 27100 on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Combining both the discount and the exchange offer (if you get the maximum benefit), the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can come down to Rs. 82899.

B09SH7FDKT

Meanwhile, the bank offers being offered on the device include- Rs. 5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 30000; Rs. 5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 30000; 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

Notably in order to avail any of the bank offers, you need to have the card of the respective bank on which the offer is being provided. Also, you can opt for the bank offer at the time of making payment.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Apr, 12:08 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra turns CHEAPER! Price falls to 82899 from 131999
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way
iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets