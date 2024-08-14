Samsung Galaxy S23 5G available at just Rs. 52,900 on Amazon: Check out discount and bank offers

There is an exciting opportunity for smartphone lovers or anybody who is looking to buy a new phone. Amazon is offering great discounts and deals on various feature-loaded mobile phones and devices at pocket-friendly prices. One of these smartphones is the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G which features a 50MP high-resolution camera and enables users to capture high-quality images in the nighttime. The smartphone also provides a smooth gaming experience where users can switch between apps with ease.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G: How to buy it?

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is available at a price of Rs. 52,900 after a 45% discount on the Amazon website. The original price of the smartphone is Rs. 95,999. Customers can also avail some bank and exchange offers on the device in order to buy it at an even lower price. Buyers can avail an instant discount of up to Rs.1000 using the Axis Bank credit card.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G: Who should buy?

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is a smartphone known for its efficient camera and high performance. The smartphone can be your perfect companion if you love clicking pictures and indulging in experiential and smooth gaming.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G packs a 6.1-inch AMOLED display and slender screen. It features 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 1750 nits of peak brightness. The display is equipped with the covering of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and offers a 120 Hz refresh rate.

It features a triple rear camera setup. It comes with a 50MP primary camera, 12 MP secondary camera and another 10MP camera with OIS on the back. It also features a 12MP front camera for clicking selfies.

Galaxy S23 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor to back everyday tasks as well as seamless gaming. Samsung's high end flagship features great camera quality for clicking photos and capturing videos. The users can capture 8K video at 30 frames per second while using the smartphone. The smartphone offers a 3,900mAh battery that users can run for an entire day on a single charge.

