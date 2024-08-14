 Samsung Galaxy S23 5G available at just Rs. 52,900 on Amazon: Check out discount and bank offers | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G available at just Rs. 52,900 on Amazon: Check out discount and bank offers

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs.52,900 alongside bank offers on Amazon. Here is how you can grab this stellar deal.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 14 2024, 13:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 5G available at just Rs. 52,900 on Amazon: Check out discount and bank offers
Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is available at an exciting discounted price on Amazon. (Bloomberg)

There is an exciting opportunity for smartphone lovers or anybody who is looking to buy a new phone. Amazon is offering great discounts and deals on various feature-loaded mobile phones and devices at pocket-friendly prices. One of these smartphones is the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G which features a 50MP high-resolution camera and enables users to capture high-quality images in the nighttime. The smartphone also provides a smooth gaming experience where users can switch between apps with ease.

Also Read: iPhone 16 series launch date likely to be revealed on this day: Here's what we know so far

More about Samsung Galaxy S23 5G 256GB
Samsung Galaxy S23 5G 256GB
  • Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹58,100
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G: How to buy it?

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is available at a price of Rs. 52,900 after a 45% discount on the Amazon website. The original price of the smartphone is Rs. 95,999. Customers can also avail some bank and exchange offers on the device in order to buy it at an even lower price. Buyers can avail an instant discount of up to Rs.1000 using the Axis Bank credit card. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: Philips Hair Straightener, Hair Dryer, and other Raksha Bandhan gifts ideas for siblings

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G: Who should buy?

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is a smartphone known for its efficient camera and high performance. The smartphone can be your perfect companion if you love clicking pictures and indulging in experiential and smooth gaming. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G packs a 6.1-inch AMOLED display and slender screen. It features  1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 1750 nits of peak brightness.  The display is equipped with the covering of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. 

Also Read: iPhone 16 Capture Button functionalities leaked ahead of launch: Know what it's capable of doing

It features a triple rear camera setup. It comes with a 50MP primary camera, 12 MP secondary camera and another 10MP camera with OIS on the back. It also features a 12MP front camera for clicking selfies.

Also Read: IQOO Z9s, Z9s Pro battery, processor, display confirmed ahead of launch- All details

Galaxy S23 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor to back everyday tasks as well as seamless gaming. Samsung's high end flagship features great camera quality for clicking photos and capturing videos. The users can capture 8K video at 30 frames per second while using the smartphone. The smartphone offers a 3,900mAh battery that users can run for an entire day on a single charge.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 13:41 IST
Tags:
Trending: iqoo z9s and iqoo z9s pro key specifications revealed ahead of official launch on aug 21- details google pixel 9 to be available offline at reliance digital, croma—ending flipkart online exclusivity iqoo z9s design teased ahead of august 21 launch: know what the smartphone will look like google pixel 9, pixel 9 pro may not be launched in india on august 14, flipkart lists only two model samsung galaxy z flip 6 review: a worthy upgrade or just another foldable smartphone pixel 9 pro fold vs oneplus open: know which foldable smartphone offers better specifications google pixel 8 gets rs. 21000 price cut in flipkart sale ahead of pixel 9 india launch, available at just rs… google pixel 9 vs iphone 16: which flagship smartphone offers better value? [specs compared] google pixel 9 pro fold launched as india’s ‘most expensive’ foldable phone: price, design, features and more samsung galaxy m35 5g vs iqoo z9 5g: find the best value 5g smartphone
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S23 5G available at just Rs. 52,900 on Amazon: Check out discount and bank offers
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover game changing trick for a completely new experience
GTA 6

GTA 6: 3 exciting new things Rockstar could bring for fans
GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon

GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon
GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online

GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online: Key differences in gameplay, weapons, maps and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Top 10 best AC from air conditioner brands like Lloyd, Daikin, LG, Panasonic and more to buy during Amazon sale.

10 Best AC Brands in India: Top Air Conditioners From Lloyd, Daikin, LG And More That You Can Buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
iQOO 12

iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best laptops for coding

10 best laptops for coding: From HP, Lenovo to Acer, unlock your programming potential
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets