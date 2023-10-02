Icon

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launch date out! Know what Samsung revealed

Samsung India has updated its banner image on social media platform X with the phrase "The New Epic" and the October 4 launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 02 2023, 17:13 IST

While the teaser doesn't explicitly mention the smartphone's name, it's evident that it refers to the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. (Representative image) (HT Tech)

After a long wait, samsung enthusiasts in India have finally something to look forward to as the tech giant seems to have officially confirmed the launch date of its much-anticipated affordable flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. After months of speculation and leaks, the wait is almost over, with the launch scheduled for Wednesday, October 4. Notably, it will coincide with the launch of the much-awaited Google Pixel 8 smartphones. Know all about the release:

The excitement began when Amazon India teased the Galaxy S23 FE on its website, hinting at an imminent Indian release. Shortly after, Samsung India added to the anticipation by updating its banner image on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, with the phrase "The New Epic" and the October 4 launch date. While the teaser doesn't explicitly mention the smartphone's name, it's evident that it refers to the Galaxy S23 FE.

Rumors and speculations surrounding the Galaxy S23 FE have been swirling for some time, and recent developments provide insight into its expected features.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Camera

Camera enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the Galaxy S23 FE is rumored to sport a versatile camera setup. The teaser showcased three rear camera sensors, with a 50 MP primary sensor borrowed from the Galaxy S23, an 8 MP telephoto camera from the Galaxy S21 FE, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. These cameras promise an impressive photography experience.

Chip variant

Under the hood, there are expectations of two different chip variants for the Galaxy S23 FE. Both variants are designed to deliver a consistent user experience worldwide, featuring similar thermal throttling characteristics. This ensures that whether you get the Snapdragon or Exynos version, the device will perform reliably.

Storage option

Storage options are expected to include 128GB and 256GB variants, offering ample space for users to store their photos, videos, and apps. Additionally, the device is rumored to pack a 4370mAh battery, paired with 25W wired fast charging, which should keep the phone powered throughout the day.

It's important to note that these details are based on speculations and leaks, as Samsung has yet to make an official announcement. Nevertheless, the Galaxy S23 FE's imminent release has generated immense excitement among loyal Samsung consumers eagerly awaiting this fan edition smartphone.

First Published Date: 02 Oct, 16:53 IST
