Samsung Galaxy S23 gets JAW DROPPING deal! Price crashes to 41998 from 89999

Samsung Galaxy S23 series not only comes with top quality features and promises one of the best smartphones performances, but it comes with a hefty price tag. If you want to buy any of the models of the Galaxy S23 series, you need to have at least over Rs. 70000 in your pocket. But wait. What if we tell you that you can nab the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G for under Rs. 42000 today? The Galaxy S23 5G is available for purchase at almost half of its market price as listed on Amazon today.

The handset can be availed along with several amazing offers on the ecommerce website. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, you have the opportunity to save around Rs. 48000 on the Galaxy S23, which simply means that the phone worth Rs. 89999 can be yours for just Rs. 41998. Here is all you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G price crashes to Rs. 41998 on Amazon

Amazon is offering several tempting offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is currently available on the platform at a discount of 17 percent for Rs. 74998. That is, you can straight away save Rs. 14992 on the device. While for further price reduction, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Your old smartphone can fetch you a whopping exchange value of up to Rs. 33000 on the Galaxy S23. If you have an old smartphone and you get the maximum benefit on its exchange, you will be able to bring the cost of the Galaxy S23 5G down to just Rs. 41998 (74998-33000).

B0BY8PYVS6

While the bank offers available on the device include- Rs. 5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 30000; Rs. 5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 30000; 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 12000; 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

If you have the card of the bank on which the offer is being provided, you can further opt for it while making payments and reduce the cost of the Galaxy S23 5G even more.