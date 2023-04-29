Samsung Galaxy S23 gets JAW DROPPING deal! Price crashes to 41998 from 89999

The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, which is a premium feature rich phone worth Rs. 89999, can be yours for just Rs. 41998. Check all relevant details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 29 2023, 09:10 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max CHALLENGES Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with this MAJOR camera upgrade
Apple iPhone
1/5 Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 15 lineup at the September event, and the leaks and rumours have been coming thick and fast. As per the latest detail, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of camera performance. A recent report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get an optical zoom lens with 5-6x zoom capabilities. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
2/5 According to a report by MacRumours, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. Just a few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple had chosen parts manufacturer Largan to make the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 MacRumours now report that this new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5-6x optical zoom, which is almost double the 3x zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4/5 Advantages of Periscope camera: By redirecting light from the camera's aperture to align with the phone's body, periscope lenses enhance the camera's zooming capabilities without adding thickness to the camera module. This is particularly important for phones to remain pocketable and easy to carry. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5/5 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes advantage of this technology to offer a stunning 10x zoom via a folded periscope lens. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope lens could feature 5x or 6x zoom, which beats the current 3x magnification offered by the current flagship iPhone models. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23
View all Images
Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G at a massively low rate. Know how. (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S23 series not only comes with top quality features and promises one of the best smartphones performances, but it comes with a hefty price tag. If you want to buy any of the models of the Galaxy S23 series, you need to have at least over Rs. 70000 in your pocket. But wait. What if we tell you that you can nab the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G for under Rs. 42000 today? The Galaxy S23 5G is available for purchase at almost half of its market price as listed on Amazon today.

The handset can be availed along with several amazing offers on the ecommerce website. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, you have the opportunity to save around Rs. 48000 on the Galaxy S23, which simply means that the phone worth Rs. 89999 can be yours for just Rs. 41998. Here is all you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G price crashes to Rs. 41998 on Amazon

Amazon is offering several tempting offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is currently available on the platform at a discount of 17 percent for Rs. 74998. That is, you can straight away save Rs. 14992 on the device. While for further price reduction, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Your old smartphone can fetch you a whopping exchange value of up to Rs. 33000 on the Galaxy S23. If you have an old smartphone and you get the maximum benefit on its exchange, you will be able to bring the cost of the Galaxy S23 5G down to just Rs. 41998 (74998-33000).

B0BY8PYVS6

While the bank offers available on the device include- Rs. 5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 30000; Rs. 5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 30000; 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 12000; 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

If you have the card of the bank on which the offer is being provided, you can further opt for it while making payments and reduce the cost of the Galaxy S23 5G even more.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 09:10 IST
