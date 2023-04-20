Samsung Galaxy S23 gets massive price drop! Pay 41998 for 89990 phone
You can save around Rs. 48000 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G today. Check the offer details on Amazon here.
Here is a whopping offer for you to grab and that too on the latest premium smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is available for purchase at almost half of its market price as listed on Amazon today. The handset can be availed along with several amazing offers on the ecommerce website. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, you have the opportunity to save around Rs. 48000 on the Galaxy S23, which simply means that the phone worth Rs. 89990 can be yours for just Rs. 41998. Here is all you need to know.
Samsung Galaxy S23 5G price and offers on Amazon
Amazon is offering several tempting offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is currently available on the platform at a discount of 17 percent for Rs. 74998. That is, you can straight away save Rs. 14992 on the device. While for further price reduction, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers.
Your old smartphone can fetch you a whopping exchange value of up to Rs. 33000 on the Galaxy S23. While the bank offers available on the device include- Rs. 5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on Citibank Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 8000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on Amex Credit Card EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 15000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.
How to grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 online
Visit Amazon and search for the Samsung Galaxy S23.
Select the storage and colour variant of the phone you want to buy.
Click on With Exchange, if you want to avail the exchange offer.
Tap on Buy Now and proceed to making payments. Bank offers can be availed at the time of making payment.
