Samsung Galaxy S23, in new lime colour, to go on sale from tomorrow; price can drop as low as Rs. 61999

Samsung Galaxy S23 has been launched in a new lime colour variant and it will go on sale from 16 May, 2023 in India. Galaxy S23 was earlier available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender colours. While this new colour addition will give more colour choices to customers looking forward to buying the smartphone.

The Galaxy S23 comes with a 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS & 3X optical zoom. It also features a 12MP front-facing camera with Super HDR technology for capturing truly cinematic Nightography videos with transformative AI. Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Availability

You can get the brand-new Galaxy S23's new colour variant in all leading online and offline retail stores. The new colour addition smartphone is available in two storage variants that is 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB.

Cost

The Samsung Galaxy S23 price is Rs. 74999 and Rs. 79999 for the storage variant 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB respectively.

You can reduce the price by applying several offers. In fact, you can own the device at only Rs.3125 per month by availing 24-month no-cost EMI via HDFC CD or Bajaj Finserv.

Consumers also have the option to club Rs. 8000 upgrade bonuses with Rs. 5000 bank cashbacks on their purchase, bringing the net effective price of Galaxy S23 8/128GB and 8/256GB to Rs.61999 and Rs.66999, respectively. Consumers can also opt for 9 months no-cost EMI on HDFC can also be included with this offer.