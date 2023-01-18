Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra entire specs sheet LEAKS! Worry for iPhone 14 Pro?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs sheet has leaked online, revealing all the details. Know everything here.

It has been only a few weeks before Samsung takes the wraps off the Galaxy S23 series. While the official teaser only hints at the design and a few specs, the world of leaks and rumours reveals almost everything one could imagine. The Galaxy S23 series is going to get design and specs refresh and the same is expected to happen for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Now, just weeks before the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, the entire specs sheet has leaked online, revealing almost everything you need to know about the phone.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra appears to have the very best of what is possible at Samsung for conventional slab smartphones. Right out of the box, there are a few big changes confirmed for the new model.

- The 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor will be the choice for the main camera, upgrading from the previous 108MP camera. This will be accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP 3X zoom camera, and a 10MP 10X zoom camera on the back.

- The selfie camera uses a new 12MP autofocus image sensor.

- The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is powering the Galaxy S23 Ultra and you will get either 8GB or 12GB RAM. The phone will use an LPDDR5 RAM and not the faster LPDDR5X version.

- The 6.8-inch QuadHD+ display will have a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

- A 5000mAh capacity battery will power the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Samsung will provide support for 45W wired charging. There will also be 10W wireless charging support.

- The phone will retain the S Pen stylus as well as the IP68 water and dust resistance.

- The S23 Ultra will launch with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra expected pricing

The Galaxy S23 Ultra along with the Galaxy S23 series could see a $100 price hike across the range, suggests a new report from 9To5Google. Hence, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could have a starting price of $1950 in the US.