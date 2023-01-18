    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra entire specs sheet LEAKS! Worry for iPhone 14 Pro?

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs sheet has leaked online, revealing all the details. Know everything here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 18 2023, 17:27 IST
    Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs sheet has leaked entirely. (Smart Prix)
    Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs sheet has leaked entirely. (Smart Prix)

    It has been only a few weeks before Samsung takes the wraps off the Galaxy S23 series. While the official teaser only hints at the design and a few specs, the world of leaks and rumours reveals almost everything one could imagine. The Galaxy S23 series is going to get design and specs refresh and the same is expected to happen for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Now, just weeks before the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, the entire specs sheet has leaked online, revealing almost everything you need to know about the phone.

    The Galaxy S23 Ultra appears to have the very best of what is possible at Samsung for conventional slab smartphones. Right out of the box, there are a few big changes confirmed for the new model.

    - The 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor will be the choice for the main camera, upgrading from the previous 108MP camera. This will be accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP 3X zoom camera, and a 10MP 10X zoom camera on the back.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    - The selfie camera uses a new 12MP autofocus image sensor.

    - The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is powering the Galaxy S23 Ultra and you will get either 8GB or 12GB RAM. The phone will use an LPDDR5 RAM and not the faster LPDDR5X version.

    - The 6.8-inch QuadHD+ display will have a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

    - A 5000mAh capacity battery will power the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Samsung will provide support for 45W wired charging. There will also be 10W wireless charging support.

    - The phone will retain the S Pen stylus as well as the IP68 water and dust resistance.

    - The S23 Ultra will launch with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra expected pricing

    The Galaxy S23 Ultra along with the Galaxy S23 series could see a $100 price hike across the range, suggests a new report from 9To5Google. Hence, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could have a starting price of $1950 in the US.

     

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 18 Jan, 17:27 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra entire specs sheet LEAKS! Worry for iPhone 14 Pro?
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief
    iOS 16
    Your iPhone or Android phone camera is spying on you? Stop nasty surprises, check this way
    KIBYARVLWJOSLALSC236CIOE5A
    Is your Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14 fake? Find out this way
    Google Maps
    Hate your home showing on Google Maps Street View? Kill it THIS way

    Editor’s Pick

    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) Review: ‘Stylish’ gaming laptop

    Trending Stories

    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Amazon Prime Video
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    iPhone
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more
    Video Game
    War-themed Arma 3 video game fuels wave of misinformation