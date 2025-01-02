Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price dropped ahead of Galaxy S25 Ultra launch- Know how to get it under Rs.80000

Samsung is expected to launch the new generation Galaxy S series model this month with new features and upgrades. However, just ahead of the Galaxy S25 Ultra launch, Amazon has significantly reduced the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, allowing buyers to get it at the lowest price. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a flagship smartphone, but with huge discounts, then the Galaxy S23 Ultra could be the right choice and it is also available at a reasonable price on Amazon. Therefore, check out the latest deals and offers available for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price cut

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra originally retails for Rs.1,49,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. However, buyers can get it for just Rs.79999 from Amazon which showcases a whopping 47% discount. Apart from the massive price drop on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

According to the Amazon listing, buyers can get a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs.1000 on RBL Bank Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. With an exchange offer, buyers can avail of up to Rs.27350 discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone's model and working conditions.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset offering powerful performance and a smooth day-to-day multitasking experience. The smartphone also comes with an Adreno 740 GPU and 12GB RAM.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a quad-camera setup consisting of a 200MP main camera, 1a 0MP telephoto lens, a 10MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. During its launch, the smartphone was highly praised for its advanced camera capabilities which competed with some of the best flagship models.

