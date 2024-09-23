Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is starting on September 27, 2024. This is one of the biggest festival sales of the year during which several electronic products including smartphones, home appliances, laptops, and others are available at a huge discount. Multiple flagship smartphones will also be available at a huge discount, enabling buyers to get reasonable deals. Amazon recently revealed the discounted price for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and it may be a steal deal for many smartphone buyers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra discount on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched in 2023 as the company's flagship smartphone. During the launch, the smartphone was introduced at a starting price of Rs.149999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is slated to get a huge price cut during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale in 2024. Based on the revealed sale price, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available at Rs.69999 including discounted price and bank offers. Therefore, Amazon is providing a massive Rs.80000 discount on this powerful flagship smartphone.

Should you buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is considered one of the best flagship smartphones for the year 2023. It gave tough competition to smartphones like the iPhone 15 Pro Max with its advanced camera capabilities and performance. Additionally, now the Galaxy S23 Ultra also supports Galaxy AI features, making the smartphone AI-ready despite being more than a year older smartphone.

Apart from powerful performance and AI features, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with quad quad-camera setup that includes a 200 MP main camera, a 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 10 MP telephoto periscope camera with 10x zoom, and a 12 MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone is also powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage capacity. It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging.

Therefore, buying the Galaxy S23 Ultra at Rs.69999 could be a great option as you'll get all the flagship performance with top-notch performance, AI features, and camera capabilities.

