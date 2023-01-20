Samsung Galaxy S23 will be great but it cannot dethrone iPhone 14

Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks suggest an impressive phone overall but the iPhone 14 could continue to outsell it. Here’s why.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch is just around the corner and based on the leaks so far, it seems that Samsung could have an impressive phone in its stable. The Galaxy S23 will use the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a faster performance core, a triple rear camera, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and faster wired charging. For someone willing to spend a higher amount on a premium smartphone, this could be a great deal for many buyers. However, the Apple iPhone 14 could continue to outsell it despite its technical inferiority.

The Apple iPhone 14 series has been around for a few months now and on paper, the changes are minimal when compared to the iPhone 13. In fact, critics have given it a thumbs down despite the iPhone 14 being a solid phone. So why do we say that the iPhone 14 could continue to outsell the Galaxy S23 in 2023?

The Apple factor

No, we aren't pointing at the sake of the Apple logo. Long time iPhone users on old iPhone 6 or iPhone 7 models will simply want an iPhone regardless of the specs. The iPhone 14 comes across as a much better upgrade over the older iPhones. Plus, iPhone users cannot let go of the ecosystem, especially the iMessage.

Performance

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip may beat the Apple A15 Bionic on paper but we know that Apple optimises its chips much better than Samsung ever can. The A15 Bionic on the iPhone 14 can run almost all popular apps and games in the best way, with no lags or stutters. On Samsung, we expect a waiting period for developers to optimise their apps and games for the handset. Plus, Samsung phones tend to slow down within a few weeks.

Battery life

The iPhone 14 is easily an all-day phone and if used cautiously, it can easily outlast a single day on a full charge. The Galaxy S23 with its sub-4000mAh battery and a power-hungry Snapdragon chip could struggle and we expect it to barely last a full day.

iOS ecosystem

The iOS ecosystem offers access to other Apple products such as AirPods, Apple Watch, AirTag, and better integration with iPads as well as Macs. Those already having these accessories will need to buy an iPhone in order to continue using these devices.

Longevity

Apple manages to support its iPhones for up to 5 years at least with the latest iOS updates and these continue to improve the performance. Samsung, on the other hand, only offers 4 OS updates and 5 years of security patches.

That said, the Galaxy S23 will have its technical superiority elsewhere. The Galaxy S23 will have a larger AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor. The rear camera will be more versatile, thanks to a dedicated 3X telephoto zoom camera. The phone also offers faster 25W charging.