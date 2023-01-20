    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy S23 will be great but it cannot dethrone iPhone 14

    Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks suggest an impressive phone overall but the iPhone 14 could continue to outsell it. Here’s why.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 20 2023, 20:23 IST
    Have the new iPhone 14 Pro? These iOS 16.1 features will blow your mind
    iOS 16.1
    1/5 1. Live Activities Live Activities has been introduced to iOS which displays your current live activities such as a cab ride, a sports game or your scheduled flight and more, in real time. The feature especially well with the Dynamic Island feature as it transitions to the new notch when the iPhone 14 Pro is unlocked. (Apple)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    2/5 2. Dynamic Battery Percentage Although battery percentage was brought back with the iOS 16 first release, it was a disappointment as the battery drain only changed the percentage, often causing confusion as the battery logo in the background remained unchanged. Now with the iOS 16.1 update, the battery icon, along with the percentage will adjust in real time, according to your battery drainage. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 12 Mini
    3/5 3. Clean Energy Charging If you've already installed the iOS 16.1 update, there’s a new battery option visible in the Battery Settings called Clean Energy Charging. Only available in the US right now, this feature lets your iPhone 14 Pro detect and utilize a lower carbon emission electricity option if available, thus reducing your carbon footprint. (Pixabay)
    iOS 16.1
    4/5 4. Shared iCloud Photo Library Sharing photos with your friends and family just became a lot easier! Apple has finally brought the shared iCloud Photo Library feature with the iOS 16.1 release, allowing up to 6 users to share one photo library (Pixabay)
    Apple Fitness
    5/5 5. Apple Fitness+ without Apple Watch Apple’s Fitness+ app only worked with the Apple Watch until now, leaving users without an Apple Watch disappointed. However, there’s good news as Apple has finally brought out the feature which will let you track all your fitness activities without needing an Apple Watch. (Apple )
    iPhone 14
    View all Images
    The iPhone 14 comes across as a much better upgrade over the older iPhones. (Unsplash)

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch is just around the corner and based on the leaks so far, it seems that Samsung could have an impressive phone in its stable. The Galaxy S23 will use the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a faster performance core, a triple rear camera, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and faster wired charging. For someone willing to spend a higher amount on a premium smartphone, this could be a great deal for many buyers. However, the Apple iPhone 14 could continue to outsell it despite its technical inferiority.

    The Apple iPhone 14 series has been around for a few months now and on paper, the changes are minimal when compared to the iPhone 13. In fact, critics have given it a thumbs down despite the iPhone 14 being a solid phone. So why do we say that the iPhone 14 could continue to outsell the Galaxy S23 in 2023?

    The Apple factor

    No, we aren't pointing at the sake of the Apple logo. Long time iPhone users on old iPhone 6 or iPhone 7 models will simply want an iPhone regardless of the specs. The iPhone 14 comes across as a much better upgrade over the older iPhones. Plus, iPhone users cannot let go of the ecosystem, especially the iMessage.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Performance

    The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip may beat the Apple A15 Bionic on paper but we know that Apple optimises its chips much better than Samsung ever can. The A15 Bionic on the iPhone 14 can run almost all popular apps and games in the best way, with no lags or stutters. On Samsung, we expect a waiting period for developers to optimise their apps and games for the handset. Plus, Samsung phones tend to slow down within a few weeks.

    Battery life

    The iPhone 14 is easily an all-day phone and if used cautiously, it can easily outlast a single day on a full charge. The Galaxy S23 with its sub-4000mAh battery and a power-hungry Snapdragon chip could struggle and we expect it to barely last a full day.

    iOS ecosystem

    The iOS ecosystem offers access to other Apple products such as AirPods, Apple Watch, AirTag, and better integration with iPads as well as Macs. Those already having these accessories will need to buy an iPhone in order to continue using these devices.

    Longevity

    Apple manages to support its iPhones for up to 5 years at least with the latest iOS updates and these continue to improve the performance. Samsung, on the other hand, only offers 4 OS updates and 5 years of security patches.

    That said, the Galaxy S23 will have its technical superiority elsewhere. The Galaxy S23 will have a larger AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor. The rear camera will be more versatile, thanks to a dedicated 3X telephoto zoom camera. The phone also offers faster 25W charging.

     

    First Published Date: 20 Jan, 20:22 IST
