Samsung Galaxy S24 call recording capabilities enhanced with VoWiFi support

Samsung has enhanced the call recording functionality on its Galaxy smartphones, enabling users to record calls in VoWiFi (Voice over WiFi) mode. This advancement is currently exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, operating on OneUI 6.1, built on the Android 14 OS. It is anticipated that this feature will extend to older Samsung smartphones in the near future.

Previously, call recording on Samsung Galaxy devices was only feasible when VoWiFi was inactive or with the assistance of third-party applications like Truecaller. Unlike Google Dialer, Samsung's approach does not entail explicit notification to the caller regarding the recording status; users can seamlessly record voice calls once activated, Indian Express reported.

The capability to record calls in VoWiFi mode is accessible on Samsung Galaxy smartphones equipped with the latest dialer application, version 15.1.66 or later. Furthermore, Samsung Galaxy smartphones support call recording for VoLTE (4G) and VoNR (5G) network calls.

Advantages of VoWiFi Calling

Presently, Samsung displays a notification stating 'cannot record WiFi calls' on devices running on OneUI 6 or older iterations, and this functionality is currently confined to just three models. VoWiFi calling can be easily activated through the quick setting panel, facilitating both audio and video calls via the Samsung dialer application.

VoWiFi presents advantages over traditional voice calls, particularly in terms of audio quality, notably in indoor settings or areas with sporadic cellular network coverage. Moreover, VoWiFi ensures call continuity, minimizing the likelihood of disconnections due to network instability.

To simplify the process, Samsung Galaxy S24 users can automate call recording by following these steps:

Users of Samsung Galaxy S24 phones have the option to automate call recording for both incoming and outgoing calls, conserving them for future reference without consuming excessive storage space. Each recorded call typically occupies a modest amount of storage, measured in kilobytes.

1. Launch the Phone app and navigate to the Keypad menu.

2. Tap the three-dot menu icon located at the top and access Settings.

3. Select the Record calls option from the menu.

4. Activate the Auto record calls toggle switch.

