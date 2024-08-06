 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE ‘confirmed’ via support page ahead of official announcement: Here’s what we know so far | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE ‘confirmed’ via support page ahead of official announcement: Here’s what we know so far

Samsung's support page listing confirms the Galaxy S24 FE's existence. Although details are sparse, this move suggests an imminent launch for the new device.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 06 2024, 15:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 'confirmed' via support page ahead of official announcement: Here's what we know so far
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE ‘confirmed’ via support page ahead of official announcement: Here’s what we know so far
Samsung’s support page confirms the Galaxy S24 FE’s existence, signalling an upcoming launch. (Bloomberg)

Samsung has confirmed the existence of the Galaxy S24 FE through a support page listing for model SM-S721B. The support page, which appeared on Samsung's French website, indicates that the device is in development. While Samsung has not officially announced the phone, this listing provides strong evidence of its existence.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was well-received by users, and now attention turns to its successor, the Galaxy S24 FE. The appearance of a support page hints at an upcoming Galaxy S24 FE release. However, the page does not provide specific details regarding the price, specifications, or exact release date of the new phone.

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Samsung, OnePlus and other feature loaded smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specs (Expected)

Earlier reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will likely feature Samsung's Exynos 2400 chipset, aligning it with the capabilities of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. The device is expected to operate on Android 14 with the One UI 6.1.1 interface. In terms of design, it may present a slimmer profile compared to its predecessor and include a larger display. A dummy model shows noticeable bezels, particularly a thick chin bezel.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is anticipated to have a flat side frame, contrasting with the slightly rounded frame of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. It is rumoured to come in four colours: Gray, Light Blue, Light Green, and Yellow.

Also read: iQOO Z9s Pro, Z9s specs and key details revealed before August 21 launch date: What we know so far

Speculations also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will feature a rear camera setup with a 50MP ISOCELL HP3 sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Both the main and telephoto lenses are expected to include optical image stabilisation (OIS). These features are not confirmed until Samsung makes an official announcement.

Also read: iPhone maker's big shift to AI likely to soften blow from Google's antitrust ruling, here's why

The creation of a support page for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE indicates that its official unveiling is likely to happen soon. Based on the company's previous release patterns, an official launch could happen in the near future.

First Published Date: 06 Aug, 15:25 IST
