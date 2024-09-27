 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launched in India, gets Exynos 2400e chipset- Here what’s new | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launched in India, gets Exynos 2400e chipset- Here what’s new

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE finally launched in India new Galaxy AI features and Exynos 2400 series chipset.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Sep 27 2024, 09:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launched in India, gets Exynos 2400e chipset-  Here’s what’s new
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is to go on sale on October 3, check details. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE India launch: After months of speculation, the new generation Samsung Galaxy Fan Edition smartphone is finally launched in India. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been in talks with leaked videos, images, and specs. Now, Samsung has made an official launch announcement, revealing its design, Galaxy AI features, specs, and other information. This year, Samsung has integrated several upgrades in comparison to its predecessor. The new Galaxy S24 FE has new AI features, a powerful Exynos 2400e chipset, and other upgrades. 

More about Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.58 inches Display Size
₹59,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset fabricated with a 4nm process. The smartphone offers 8GB RAM and two storage variants of 128GB and 256 GB.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it sports a 10MP selfie camera. The camera is also powered by  Samsung's dynamic ProVisual Engine to support AI algorithms. The Galaxy S24 FE is backed by a 4700mAh battery that supports 25W charging. 

Galaxy S24 FE also comes with several Galaxy AI features such as Photo Assist, Generative Edit, Portrait Studio, Circle to Search, Interpreter, Note Assist, and more for users to experience the power of AI at an affordable price. With Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung will also offer seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE  availability 

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will come in five colour variants: Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint and Yellow. The smartphone sale will begin on October 3. However, the prices of the smartphone have not been revealed in India. Once, the India pricing is out we will update the article. 

In terms of US pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was announced with a starting price of $650 which is $50 higher than the predecessor. As of now, it is unsure if the Indian prices will also be increased. 

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 09:30 IST
