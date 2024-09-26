Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launching soon, pre-order details leaked

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to launch anytime soon with a speculated launch date on September 26, which is today. While Samsung has not revealed any details about its upcoming Fan Edition smartphone, Samsung US regional website mistakenly leaked the pre-order listing. The listing showcased several details about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE such as US price, colour variants, specifications, and more. As we wait for an official announcement, let's have a look at what is expected with the new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE pre-order details tipped in the US

According to the GizmoChina report, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE pre-order listing was spotted on Samsung's US website which was mistakenly made live ahead of launch. After some time, the page was removed, however, many got a glimpse of what is expected to come with the new FE series smartphone.

Based on the US pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will likely be priced at $649 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Therefore, we can expect a $50 hike in comparison to last year's Galaxy S23 FE. As leaked earlier, the smartphone may come in Gray, Graphite, Mint, and Blue colourways, however, the Yellow colour was not listed as leaked in a promotional unboxing video.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specification and features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will likely feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to have upgraded brightness, however, the exact numbers are yet to be revealed. The smartphone is expected to be powered by an underclocked Samsung Exynos 2400e chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone will likely be backed by a 4600mAh battery that may support 25W fast charging.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may feature a triple camera setup that will likely feature a 50MP main camera with OIS support, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Now, if the speculated launch date is true then in a few hours we will get to know the India pricing, features, specs, and other details officially.

