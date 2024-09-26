 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launching soon, pre-order details leaked | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launching soon, pre-order details leaked

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE pre-order listing revealed US price, colour variants, specifications, and more details, later it was removed. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 26 2024, 11:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launching soon, pre-order details leaked
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may debut today with upgraded features. (Samsung )

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to launch anytime soon with a speculated launch date on September 26, which is today. While Samsung has not revealed any details about its upcoming Fan Edition smartphone, Samsung US regional website mistakenly leaked the pre-order listing. The listing showcased several details about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE such as US price, colour variants, specifications, and more. As we wait for an official announcement, let's have a look at what is expected with the new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra spotted with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 - All details

More about Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.58 inches Display Size
₹59,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE pre-order details tipped in the US

According to the GizmoChina report, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE pre-order listing was spotted on Samsung's US website which was mistakenly made live ahead of launch. After some time, the page was removed, however, many got a glimpse of what is expected to come with the new FE series smartphone. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Based on the US pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will likely be priced at $649 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Therefore, we can expect a $50 hike in comparison to last year's Galaxy S23 FE. As leaked earlier, the smartphone may come in Gray, Graphite, Mint, and Blue colourways, however, the Yellow colour was not listed as leaked in a promotional unboxing video. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Design compared as per leaks

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specification and features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will likely feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to have upgraded brightness, however, the exact numbers are yet to be revealed. The smartphone is expected to be powered by an underclocked  Samsung Exynos 2400e chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone will likely be backed by a 4600mAh battery that may support 25W fast charging. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Know which flagship smartphone to buy

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may feature a triple camera setup that will likely feature a 50MP main camera with OIS support, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Now, if the speculated launch date is true then in a few hours we will get to know the India pricing, features, specs, and other details officially. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 11:50 IST
Tags:
Trending: samsung galaxy s23 ultra to be available at 69999 in amazon great indian festival sale- should you buy? samsung galaxy s25 ultra tipped to outshine iphone 16 pro in key design feature - details here amazon great indian festival sale 2024: top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones iphone se 4 launch likely in march: know why it may be first of its kind huawei mate xt, world’s first triple-screen foldable phone may launch globally- here’s everything we know so far iphone 16 is available at less than 55000 on flipkart: how to get the deal iphone 15 for free in amazon great indian festival sale 2024: check details here google pixel 8 at just 32,000 in flipkart big billion days 2024: 3 reasons to buy it oneplus diwali 2024 sale: oneplus 12, buds pro 2 and more with huge discounts and special deals oneplus 13 launching soon, ram and storage details leaked - here’s what we know
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launching soon, pre-order details leaked
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Violet Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Violet Ring event rewards
PlayStation State of Play September 2024

PlayStation State of Play September 2024: Ghost of Yotei, new accessories, and more revealed
GTA 5 fans anticipate NoPixel 5.0 update promising major changes in roleplay experience

GTA 5 fans anticipate NoPixel 5.0 update promising major changes in roleplay experience
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: How to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: How to win exclusive rewards
GTA 6 set to launch in 2025: What prices can gamers expect for different editions?

GTA 6 set to launch in 2025: What prices can gamers expect for different editions?

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Latest OPPO Reno Series Launch

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G on sale from today; smartphone's focus is on photography
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets