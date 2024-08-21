 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE nears global launch spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification website- All details | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE nears global launch spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification website- All details

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy S24 FE, with recent certification listings indicating an imminent release in the US and globally. Here’s what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 21 2024, 15:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has appeared on certification sites, indicating a likely global launch. (Representative image) (Samsung)

Samsung seems to be gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy S24 FE, as the device has recently appeared on several certification platforms. Following its previous appearances on BIS and Geekbench, the US version of the Galaxy S24 FE has now been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website, indicating a potential release in the country. Samsung has not always released its FE series in the US, but this listing suggests that the Galaxy S24 FE will be an exception.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Bluetooth SIG Listing Details

The Bluetooth SIG listing for the US variant, identified by the model number SM-S721U, confirms the moniker but does not provide any details about the phone's specifications, according to a report by 91Mobiles. However, the consistent presence of the device on various certification platforms hints that the launch could happen as early as October.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Earlier reports have provided some insight into what the Galaxy S24 FE might offer. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an upgrade in brightness to 1900 nits, and a 10MP front camera. The rear camera setup may include a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Powering the device could be a 4,565mAh battery, although the fast charging capabilities remain unconfirmed.

In terms of processing power, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE might come with an underclocked version of the Exynos 2400 chipset, possibly the Exynos 2400e. This has been speculated based on its appearance on Geekbench. Additional features could include Galaxy AI tools such as Portrait Studio, Circle to Search, Generative Edit, Sketch to Image, and Live Translate.

With the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE constantly appearing on certification platforms, its global launch seems imminent, and all signs point to an official announcement soon.

First Published Date: 21 Aug, 15:00 IST
