Samsung Galaxy S24 FE renders revealed: Here’s what to expect from this mid-range smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE renders were leaked online, showcasing a similar design to the Galaxy S24 along with thinner bezels.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 17 2024, 08:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE designed image leaked online, know what’s coming. (samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is gaining much attention with leaked specifications and features. Now, a new leak is surfacing on the internet which showcases that the smartphone may come with thinner bezels and the design may resemble the Galaxy S24. The renders of the Galaxy S24 FE have provided a more detailed look at the upcoming smartphone, giving us a glimpse of what it may look like. Know more about the Galaxy S24 FE. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE spotted on Geekbench listing

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE renders

According to a Giznext report, the renders of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE were leaked showcasing the entire design of the smartphone. In the images, the upcoming Fan Edition smartphone had a similar design to the Galaxy S24. Additionally, the images showcased a thinner but noticeable bezel at the bottom. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with 162 x 77.3 x 8mm measurement. On the centre of the display, it is expected to feature a punch-hole selfie camera. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE camera specs leaked: All details

On the back, the Galaxy S24 FE was showcased with a triple camera setup which may feature a  50MP ISOCELL GN3 main camera. Additionally, based on a previous Geekbench listing, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the toned-down version of the Exynos 2400 processor. There are also reports that the Galaxy S24 FE may feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in some selected regions. The smartphone is expected to offer 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launching soon in India! Check expected specs, features, more

However, note that the render and specification details about the smartphone are based on leaks and speculation. Therefore, we must take it with a grain of salt and wait for the official release to confirm what Samsung has been planning for its new generation Fan Edition smartphone. As of now, the launch of the Galaxy S24 FE is a few months away and the smartphone is still in the development stage. As the launch timeline nears, we may hear more about the smartphone via leaks. 

First Published Date: 17 Jun, 08:26 IST
