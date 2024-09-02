 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE spotted on FCC listing: Check display, chipset and more | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE spotted on FCC listing: Check display, chipset and more

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE smartphone has reportedly appeared on multiple certification listings that revealed key details about the expected display, chipset and dimensions of the smartphone.

By: RICHA FULARA
Sep 02 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE spotted on FCC listing: Check display, chipset and more
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will succeed the Galaxy S23 FE which was launched by the company last year. (Amazon )

Samsung is anticipated to launch its upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE smartphone worldwide soon. Many rumours and speculations about the upcoming launch are surfacing on the internet. Most recently, the tech publication, MySmartPrice discovered the new US variant of Samsung Galaxy S24 FE on the FCC also known as the Federal Communications Commission listing page. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE anticipated specifications

As per the FCC listing, the new smartphone is expected to come with multiple connectivity options including Wi-Fi which may support 2.4GHz and 5GHz, NFC, Bluetooth, 5G, GSM, LTE and so on. The upcoming smartphone will likely support wireless charging alongside the Wi-Fi 6E connection. The FCC listing further suggests that the upcoming smartphone will likely support reverse wireless charging for up to 9W. 

The test reports further reveal some live images of the new Galaxy S24 FE smartphone. These showcase that the upcoming smartphone is likely to feature a flat display along with curved edges. The smartphone is expected to have 162 x 77.3 mm dimensions in terms of height and width. However, there is no mention of the anticipated thickness of the upcoming smartphone in the listing so it remains undisclosed. 

Apart from the FCC listing, the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE smartphone was also discovered on the Geekbench listing as per the MySmartPrice report. The listing unveiled that the upcoming smartphone might come equipped with an Exynos 2400 SoC chipset. The smartphone is anticipated to feature an AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It may also feature a triple camera setup including a telephoto camera and an IP rating protection against dust or water. 

According to a report by another tech publication, Techrader, the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE smartphone was also previously discovered on BIS or the Bureau of Indian Standards listing, an Indian regulatory body for gadgets. This speculation stands true because the device listed on the platform had a product number akin to that of the one revealed by the Samsung website. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE expected launch schedule

It is believed that the new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is likely to launch in September or early October given its appearance at multiple certification listings. However, the official confirmation about the launch date is yet to be confirmed. 

02 Sep, 11:49 IST
