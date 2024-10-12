Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Know which smartphone to buy

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S24: In January Samsung launched the flagship Galaxy S24 series which gained much recognition in the smartphone market. Now, after a few months of launch, the tech giant has launched the Fan Edition smartphone, the Galaxy S24 FE which comes with some impressive features at an affordable price. To give a greater understanding of what's different, we have curated a specs comparison, to know which smartphone would be best for you.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S24:

Design and display: In terms of design, the Galaxy S24 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S24 look quite similar with aluminium chassis, triple camera setup, and all the other aspects. However, the colour variants are slightly different. The Galaxy S24 comes in Orange, Blue, Green, Violet, Grey, Black and Yellow colourways. Whereas, the Galaxy S24 FE comes in Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint and Yellow.

For display, the Galaxy S24 FE features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1900 nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Galaxy S24 sports a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600 nits peak brightness.



Camera: The Samsung Galaxy S24 sports a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 FE sports a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The flagship model comes with a 12MP selfie camera, whereas, the Fan Edition features a 10MP front camera.

Performance and battery: The Samsung Galaxy S24 is powered by the Exynos 2400 chip in India. However, the Galaxy S24 FE is equipped with Exynos 2400e chipset which is a toned-down version of the flagship chipset. Both smartphones come with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Price: The Samsung Galaxy S24 comes at a starting price of Rs.74,999. However, the Galaxy S24 FE comes at a starting price of Rs.59999 in India.

