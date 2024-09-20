 Samsung Galaxy S24 gets massive price cut in India: Check discounter price and how to grab the deal | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S24 gets massive price cut in India: Check discounter price and how to grab the deal

Samsung slashes the Galaxy S24 price in India, offering consumers an enticing deal just in time for the festive season. Don't miss this limited-time offer!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 20 2024, 15:58 IST
Samsung announces a price cut for the Galaxy S24 in India, now available for 59,999. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)

Samsung has reduced the price of the Galaxy S24 in India by Rs. 15,000, making it more affordable for consumers. The device is now available for Rs. 59,999, marking its lowest price since its launch in January. This limited-time festive offer aims to attract buyers looking for a premium smartphone experience.

As part of this promotional deal, Samsung includes an instant cashback of Rs. 12,000. Additionally, customers can receive an upgrade bonus or bank cashback of Rs. 3,000. To further enhance accessibility, Samsung provides a no-cost EMI option for 24 months, making it easier for consumers to purchase the flagship device. Initially priced at Rs. 74,999, the Galaxy S24 joins the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which also saw a recent price reduction.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Specifications and Features

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, delivering a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. The screen supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR10+, while also dynamically adjusting between 1 Hz and 120 Hz for efficiency. With a peak brightness of 2600 nits and a robust Gorilla Glass Victus 2 covering, the display offers durability and clarity.

The camera system includes a 50MP primary wide sensor with features such as multi-directional PDAF and optical image stabilisation (OIS). A 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS complements the setup, along with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, the device has a 12MP front camera, ensuring high-quality images across various shooting conditions.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S24 operates on the Exynos 2400 chipset for global markets, while the US and Canada models come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Users can select from storage options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB, paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on a 4000mAh battery, supporting both 25W wired and 15W wireless charging, along with reverse wireless charging capabilities. 

Samsung's One UI 6.1, based on Android 14, powers the device, promising seven major Android OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. Additional features include dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, IP68 dust and water resistance, and comprehensive connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi Direct.

First Published Date: 20 Sep, 15:58 IST
