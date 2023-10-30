Samsung Galaxy S24 launch: When will it happen? Release month likely changed

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its next S series smartphone, which is the Samsung Galaxy S 24. The rumors and speculation about this premium smartphone have already started brewing and the latest revelations reveal that this time, Samsung is planning an early launch for its highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series. An early launch means that this smartphone may be unveiled in January. However, no official information from Samsung has confirmed that.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch date speculations

Various reports and rumors have been moving around the launch date of the next Samsung Galaxy S series smartphone. According to a recent report by TechRadar, the production of the Galaxy S24 series has started in full swing. As told by an experienced tipster @UniverseIce, the Galaxy S24's mass production is on track for a "mid-to-late January" launch. Another report from SamMobile, suggests that there is the possibility of an "early-to-mid January" release.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series expected features

A huge buzz has been generated on social media and the Samsung fans are highly anticipating its next flagship smartphone, which will take on the latest Apple iPhones as well as other premium smartphones globally. Some of the leaks shed light on the expected features and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series too.

According to the leaks, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to get a 200MP primary camera, and Samsung might use a better ISOCELL HP2SX (with 0.6µm pixels) this time. This flagship smartphone is also speculated to get a 12MP ultrawide camera (Sony IMX564 with 1.4µm pixels), a 10MP telephoto camera (Sony IMX754+ with 1/12µm pixels) with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP telephoto camera (Sony IMX854 with 0.7µm pixels) with 5x optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series to introduce AI features?

As we reported previously, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series might come with generative AI capabilities. This series is speculated to feature AI chatbots including Google Bard, ChatGPT, and more.

Apart from this, some leaks suggest that S24 devices can feature text-to-image generative AI powered by the Exynos 2400 SoC. Notably, the Exynos 2400 SoC was announced at the System LSI Tech Day 2023 earlier this month.

Please note that all these features and launch date information are just speculations. Samsung is yet to release its official statement about the Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphones.

