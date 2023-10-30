Icon

Samsung Galaxy S24 launch: When will it happen? Release month likely changed

A recent report suggests that there is the possibility of an "early-to-mid January" release of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 30 2023, 13:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G quick review: Premium vibes
1/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Design: With a minimalistic approach, Samsung has done an excellent job of replicating the latest premium Galaxy S23-like design on a mid-range smartphone. Plus, Galaxy A34 gets IP67 water and resistance ratings.  (Divya / HT Tech)
2/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Display: It has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate which manages to bring vibrant colours, deep blacks, and wide viewing angles. Well, a major letdown is the teardrop notch and thick bezels. (Divya / HT Tech)
3/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Performance: The phone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, capable of handling a wide range of tasks effortlessly. It smoothly ran graphics-heavy games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile at medium settings, even for gaming. (Divya / HT Tech)
4/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 software: It comes with OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy A34 offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times. However, there are some pre-installed apps, which can be uninstalled, if needed. (Divya / HT Tech)
5/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Cameras: It boasts a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup. In daylight, it captures images with abundant detail and contrast with a slight colour boost. Portraits are one of its strengths with near to accurate edge detection. While it still has room for improvement in low-light conditions.  (Divya / HT Tech)
6/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 selfie camera: With a 13MP front camera, it captures detailed and true-to-life photos in natural light. However, under artificial lighting or at night, some noise may be present. (Divya / HT Tech)
7/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Battery: With the 5000mAh battery, it can easily survive more than a day. Another limitation is the 25W charging speed, which takes around 1 hour and 30 minutes to fuel up the phone from 0-100%.  (Divya / HT Tech)
8/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 sound and connectivity: It gets stereo speakers which have support for Dolby Atmos offering loud and clear sound. However, you will not find any 3.5mm audio jack. The 5G connectivity has been satisfactory too, you will get good internet speed and the absence of call drops.  (Divya / HT Tech)
9/10 Verdict: At Rs. 30999, the Samsung Galaxy A34 comes with 4 Years of OS Updates, overall satisfactory performance, decent cameras, and good battery life – it has definitely emerged as a great option to consider.  (Divya / HT Tech)
10/10 However, some letdowns such as outdated dew-drop display and slow charging are some factors that you should consider before going with Galaxy A34. (Divya / HT Tech)
Leaks also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series can feature generative AI capabilities. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its next S series smartphone, which is the Samsung Galaxy S 24. The rumors and speculation about this premium smartphone have already started brewing and the latest revelations reveal that this time, Samsung is planning an early launch for its highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series. An early launch means that this smartphone may be unveiled in January. However, no official information from Samsung has confirmed that.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch date speculations

Various reports and rumors have been moving around the launch date of the next Samsung Galaxy S series smartphone. According to a recent report by TechRadar, the production of the Galaxy S24 series has started in full swing. As told by an experienced tipster @UniverseIce, the Galaxy S24's mass production is on track for a "mid-to-late January" launch. Another report from SamMobile, suggests that there is the possibility of an "early-to-mid January" release.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series expected features

A huge buzz has been generated on social media and the Samsung fans are highly anticipating its next flagship smartphone, which will take on the latest Apple iPhones as well as other premium smartphones globally. Some of the leaks shed light on the expected features and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series too.

According to the leaks, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to get a 200MP primary camera, and Samsung might use a better ISOCELL HP2SX (with 0.6µm pixels) this time. This flagship smartphone is also speculated to get a 12MP ultrawide camera (Sony IMX564 with 1.4µm pixels), a 10MP telephoto camera (Sony IMX754+ with 1/12µm pixels) with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP telephoto camera (Sony IMX854 with 0.7µm pixels) with 5x optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series to introduce AI features?

As we reported previously, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series might come with generative AI capabilities. This series is speculated to feature AI chatbots including Google Bard, ChatGPT, and more.

Apart from this, some leaks suggest that S24 devices can feature text-to-image generative AI powered by the Exynos 2400 SoC. Notably, the Exynos 2400 SoC was announced at the System LSI Tech Day 2023 earlier this month.

Please note that all these features and launch date information are just speculations. Samsung is yet to release its official statement about the Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphones.

First Published Date: 30 Oct, 13:28 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon