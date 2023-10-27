Icon

Samsung Galaxy S24 may feature satellite linkage, says report

According to a tipster, satellite connectivity feature for emergency services may debut on the Galaxy S24 series.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 27 2023, 14:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G quick review: Premium vibes
image caption
1/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Design: With a minimalistic approach, Samsung has done an excellent job of replicating the latest premium Galaxy S23-like design on a mid-range smartphone. Plus, Galaxy A34 gets IP67 water and resistance ratings.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Display: It has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate which manages to bring vibrant colours, deep blacks, and wide viewing angles. Well, a major letdown is the teardrop notch and thick bezels. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S24 satelite communication
3/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Performance: The phone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, capable of handling a wide range of tasks effortlessly. It smoothly ran graphics-heavy games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile at medium settings, even for gaming. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S24 satelite communication
4/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 software: It comes with OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy A34 offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times. However, there are some pre-installed apps, which can be uninstalled, if needed. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Cameras: It boasts a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup. In daylight, it captures images with abundant detail and contrast with a slight colour boost. Portraits are one of its strengths with near to accurate edge detection. While it still has room for improvement in low-light conditions.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
6/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 selfie camera: With a 13MP front camera, it captures detailed and true-to-life photos in natural light. However, under artificial lighting or at night, some noise may be present. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
7/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Battery: With the 5000mAh battery, it can easily survive more than a day. Another limitation is the 25W charging speed, which takes around 1 hour and 30 minutes to fuel up the phone from 0-100%.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
8/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 sound and connectivity: It gets stereo speakers which have support for Dolby Atmos offering loud and clear sound. However, you will not find any 3.5mm audio jack. The 5G connectivity has been satisfactory too, you will get good internet speed and the absence of call drops.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
9/10 Verdict: At Rs. 30999, the Samsung Galaxy A34 comes with 4 Years of OS Updates, overall satisfactory performance, decent cameras, and good battery life – it has definitely emerged as a great option to consider.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
10/10 However, some letdowns such as outdated dew-drop display and slow charging are some factors that you should consider before going with Galaxy A34. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S24 satelite communication
The two-way satellite connectivity is expected to empower Samsung Galaxy S24 users to send and receive messages during emergencies even in remote areas. (Samsung)

In the era of developing technologies, a new trend in the world of smartphones is non-terrestrial communications for mobile devices. Recent reports show that Samsung is soon going to introduce satellite communication for its Samsung Galaxy S24 Series. Last year, Apple introduced satellite communication as Emergency SOS for iPhones, significantly enhancing emergency communication capabilities and now, others are stepping into the same space with their latest gadgets. Let's delve into the recent reports and know what has been revealed.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Satellite connectivity

According to a report by Sisa Journal-E(translated), John Yong-In Park, CEO of Samsung's System LSI division, hinted at satellite connectivity for emergency services for the Galaxy S24 series. This feature is speculated to launch early next year.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The implementation of two-way satellite connectivity is expected to empower Samsung users to send and receive messages regarding their location and emergencies, even in remote areas where traditional cellular networks are unavailable. This capability is especially valuable for those who may find themselves in dire situations far from the city area where there is no availability of networks.

While it's clear that the Galaxy S24 series will include satellite connectivity, it remains uncertain whether this feature will be available across all models in the lineup or if it will be exclusive to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Interestingly, According to another report by Android Authority, rumors had circulated in 2023 that Samsung might introduce satellite functionality in the Galaxy S23 series. With the support of Snapdragon Satellite in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the hardware seemed capable. However, Samsung's decision to postpone this feature was influenced by various factors, including infrastructure concerns.

The hardware limitations of the Galaxy S23 series meant that even a software update couldn't enable Snapdragon Satellite. Therefore, the Galaxy S24 series is expected to be the exclusive bearer of this capability, at least initially.

After the recent hint, it is evident that Samsung is poised to revolutionize the smartphone industry by introducing satellite communication capabilities. As the Galaxy S24 series hits the market, users can anticipate enhanced safety and connectivity, even in the most remote locations. Stay tuned for more updates as 2024 draws nearer.

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 14:44 IST
