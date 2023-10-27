Samsung Galaxy S24 may feature satellite linkage, says report

In the era of developing technologies, a new trend in the world of smartphones is non-terrestrial communications for mobile devices. Recent reports show that Samsung is soon going to introduce satellite communication for its Samsung Galaxy S24 Series. Last year, Apple introduced satellite communication as Emergency SOS for iPhones, significantly enhancing emergency communication capabilities and now, others are stepping into the same space with their latest gadgets. Let's delve into the recent reports and know what has been revealed.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Satellite connectivity

According to a report by Sisa Journal-E(translated), John Yong-In Park, CEO of Samsung's System LSI division, hinted at satellite connectivity for emergency services for the Galaxy S24 series. This feature is speculated to launch early next year.

The implementation of two-way satellite connectivity is expected to empower Samsung users to send and receive messages regarding their location and emergencies, even in remote areas where traditional cellular networks are unavailable. This capability is especially valuable for those who may find themselves in dire situations far from the city area where there is no availability of networks.

While it's clear that the Galaxy S24 series will include satellite connectivity, it remains uncertain whether this feature will be available across all models in the lineup or if it will be exclusive to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Interestingly, According to another report by Android Authority, rumors had circulated in 2023 that Samsung might introduce satellite functionality in the Galaxy S23 series. With the support of Snapdragon Satellite in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the hardware seemed capable. However, Samsung's decision to postpone this feature was influenced by various factors, including infrastructure concerns.

The hardware limitations of the Galaxy S23 series meant that even a software update couldn't enable Snapdragon Satellite. Therefore, the Galaxy S24 series is expected to be the exclusive bearer of this capability, at least initially.

After the recent hint, it is evident that Samsung is poised to revolutionize the smartphone industry by introducing satellite communication capabilities. As the Galaxy S24 series hits the market, users can anticipate enhanced safety and connectivity, even in the most remote locations. Stay tuned for more updates as 2024 draws nearer.

