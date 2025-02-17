Galaxy S24 Plus gets a big price cut on Amazon: Worth choosing over the S25?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, last year's flagship, has now been heavily discounted on Amazon, costing significantly less than its launch price. More specifically, the phone is now available for ₹61,900 for the 12GB+256GB model. However, you can get an even better deal by combining bank offers. That said, is it worth choosing over the newly launched Galaxy S25? We break it down for you here.

Galaxy S24 Plus: How to get it under ₹ 60,000

Firstly, ₹61,900 is already a discounted price for the Galaxy S24 Plus, and it is certainly worth considering, especially given that it undercuts several newer flagships like the OnePlus 13 and Oppo Find X8. However, to make the deal even sweeter, you can check out on Amazon using the Amazon ICICI Pay credit card and receive 5% cashback (for Prime members), which amounts to ₹3,095. This brings the net effective price down to ₹58,805.

Do note that this cashback isn't instant; instead, it will be credited as Amazon Pay balance after your billing cycle.

Should you buy the Galaxy S24 Plus over the S25?

With the Galaxy S25 series now available, many potential buyers are wondering whether to go for the base S25 model or opt for the Galaxy S24 Plus instead. At this deal, the S24 Plus is nearly ₹20,000 cheaper than the S25 (or ₹13,000 cheaper if you factor in offers on the S25). Price is undoubtedly a key consideration, but there's more to the decision than just cost. The S24 Plus also gets a larger screen, and a slightly larger battery.

If a bigger display is more important to you than having the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in the S25, then the S24 Plus is certainly worth considering. Both phones come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and share most features, so you wouldn't be missing out on much. Even their build and design are largely the same.

The S24 Plus features a QHD+ 6.7-inch display with thin, symmetrical bezels, while the S25 has a more compact 6.2-inch screen. Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference. If you want a smaller, more powerful device, the S25 is a solid choice at around ₹73,000 with offers. But if you prefer a larger display and mainly use your phone for everyday tasks like social media and communication, the S24 Plus offers great value.

Also, now that Samsung provides seven years of updates, the S24 Plus will be supported for years to come.

