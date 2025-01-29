Samsung Galaxy S24 price officially reduced in India after Galaxy S25 launch: Know about new prices

Samsung recently announced the new Galaxy S25 series in India at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, soon after the official launch, the company has reduced the prices for its previous generation Galaxy S series model, the Galaxy S24 in India. Therefore, if you are a smartphone buyer and looking for a flagship upgrade then Galaxy S24 could be the right choice. The Galaxy S24 model debuted last year and gained much popularity for its powerful performance, upgrades and AI features. Now, buyers can get it at a much lower price as the new generation model has been introduced in the market. Check out the revised price of the Samsung Galaxy S24.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 to launch in 128GB storage variant in India: Here's how much it may cost

Buy Now More about Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 15% OFF 15% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Cobalt Violet

Cobalt Violet 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S24 was launched at a starting price of Rs.74999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Now, Samsung has officially reduced the price of the smartphone by Rs.10000. Therefore, its revised price is just Rs.64999. Similar to the 128GB variant, the 256GB and 512GB models have also experienced a price reduction and are now available at just Rs.70999 and Rs.82999 respectively.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Apart from the price reduction, Samsung is also offering a ₹10000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit card EMI transactions. Therefore, buyers can get the Galaxy S24 at just Rs.54999 from the official Samsung website.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S24 specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 2500 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. The Galaxy S24 features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it features a 12MP selfie camera.

Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery that comes with 25W fast charging support. It also offers advanced AI features such as Note Assist, Circle to Search, Writing tools, and much more. The smartphone is also compatible with OneUI 7 therefore, new features are expected to come with a software upgrade.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price drops by ₹35,000 on Amazon after S25 Ultra launch. Now available for just

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!