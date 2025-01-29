Samsung Galaxy S24 price officially reduced in India after Galaxy S25 launch: Know about new prices

Samsung Galaxy S24 gets a Rs.10000 price reduction, here’s how much it will cost in India.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 29 2025, 10:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 price officially reduced in India after Galaxy S25 launch: Know about new prices
Check out the revised price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 in India. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)

Samsung recently announced the new Galaxy S25 series in India at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, soon after the official launch, the company has reduced the prices for its previous generation Galaxy S series model, the Galaxy S24 in India. Therefore, if you are a smartphone buyer and looking for a flagship upgrade then Galaxy S24 could be the right choice. The Galaxy S24 model debuted last year and gained much popularity for its powerful performance, upgrades and AI features. Now, buyers can get it at a much lower price as the new generation model has been introduced in the market. Check out the revised price of the Samsung Galaxy S24.

Buy Now
More about Samsung Galaxy S24 5G
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹67,999Original price:₹79,999
Buy now
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S24 was launched at a starting price of Rs.74999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Now, Samsung has officially reduced the price of the smartphone by Rs.10000. Therefore, its revised price is just Rs.64999. Similar to the 128GB variant, the 256GB and 512GB models have also experienced a price reduction and are now available at just Rs.70999 and Rs.82999 respectively.

Apart from the price reduction, Samsung is also offering a 10000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit card EMI transactions. Therefore, buyers can get the Galaxy S24 at just Rs.54999 from the official Samsung website.

Samsung Galaxy S24 specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 2500 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. The Galaxy S24 features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it features a 12MP selfie camera.

Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery that comes with 25W fast charging support. It also offers advanced AI features such as Note Assist, Circle to Search, Writing tools, and much more. The smartphone is also compatible with OneUI 7 therefore, new features are expected to come with a software upgrade.

First Published Date: 29 Jan, 10:41 IST
