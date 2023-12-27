Icon

Samsung Galaxy S24 rumored to come in new exciting colors; know what has just been leaked

Samsung Galaxy S24 is to be announced in new exciting color options as per the new rumors. Know what is expected to come in the upcoming Unpacked event.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 27 2023, 10:13 IST
Check out the leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 color options ahead of launch. (Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is now just a few days away and that means Samsung Galaxy S24 launch is imminent. It is expected that the launch event will take place on January 17, 2023, however, no exact date has been revealed by the company yet. As the Samsung Galaxy S24 launch is getting closer, the rumors about the device have increased and now we have an idea of what may feature in the premium smartphone. In a recent leak, it was revealed that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus may come in new and exciting colors apart from gray or black. Check what the current rumors say about the Samsung Galaxy S24 color options.

Samsung Galaxy S24 colors

WinFuture's Roland Quandt shared a post on X saying that a vendor is selling SIM card trays for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. The SIM tray colors are revealed to be Orange, Purple and White. Additionally, the vendor is said to be selling seven colors at $1.80 each. According to the vendor, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus may come in color options: black, orange, green, purple, blue, gold and white, however, some of the colors will be exclusive for buyers who purchase the product directly from Samsung's website.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Previously, the color options for Samsung Galaxy S24 were revealed by Ross Young and Ice Universe who claimed that the upcoming S-series will feature black, gray, violet and yellow shades, while orange, blue and light green will be available for exclusive purchases. We can say that yellow or gold might be similar colors, it's just the point of view of people revealing the colors to the audience.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra set to go titanium. Better than iPhone 15 Pro? Know what was tweeted

Having said all this, till the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, we can not really be sure of what the company is planning in terms of the device's colors, features, and design, however, we know that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to receive massive upgrades along with new AI features to give tough competition to Apple and Google smartphones.

First Published Date: 27 Dec, 10:13 IST
