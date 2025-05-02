Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra get a huge price cut in Amazon Summer Sale

If you've been eyeing a premium Samsung phone but hesitating due to the high prices of new releases, now's your chance; the previous year's Galaxy S24 lineup is now available at reduced prices on Amazon. The Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra have seen significant price drops, making them attractive options for buyers on a budget. Here's a closer look at the new prices and the features of these models.

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy 24 Plus, Galaxy S24 Ultra: Price Drops on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is now listed at Rs. 52,980 for the Onyx Black variant, offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Galaxy S24 Plus is available for Rs. 56,940 in the Cobalt Violet colour with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, typically priced higher, is currently offered at Rs. 84,999 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Key Features

The Galaxy S24 offers an excellent value with its features at this new price point. It sports a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits of peak brightness, which gives a sharp and vibrant viewing experience. The device is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor, the phone promises fast and efficient performance. It runs on Android 15 with One UI 7 and comes packed with several AI-driven features.

The Galaxy S24 is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, coupled with 25W wired charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. In terms of cameras, the device includes a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera. There is a 12MP front camera for selfies, with both cameras supporting 8K video recording. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Key Features

The Galaxy S24 Plus offers a larger display at 6.7 inches, featuring a 2K LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It boasts a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, which offers clarity even in bright conditions.

Inside, the device is powered by the Exynos 2400 SoC and offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Additionally, it houses a 4,900mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. For photography, the Galaxy S24 Plus features a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The 12MP front camera is designed for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Key Features

The Galaxy S24 Ultra also comes with a larger 6.8-inch display, offering a Quad HD+ resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and features Corning Gorilla Armor protection for durability. The phone is also dust and water-resistant.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which ensures top-tier performance. The device runs on Android OS, with up to seven years of OS and security updates.

One of the standout features of the S24 Ultra is its camera system. It includes a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree field of view, a 200MP wide-angle camera with OIS, and telephoto lenses offering 5x and 3x optical zoom. The camera system supports 8K video recording at 30fps and digital zoom up to 100x. A 5,000mAh battery provides long-lasting performance, with up to 30 hours of video playback and 95 hours of audio playback.