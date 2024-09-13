Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets price cut in India before iPhone 16 Pro Max sale

iPhone 16 Pro Max was recently launched at the Apple event 2024 and it will go on sale in India from September 20. As iPhone 16 Pro Max is gearing up for the pre-orders in India from September 13, Samsung has announced a big price cut on its flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra. For those who are unaware, iPhone 16 Pro Max directly stacks against the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in the Indian market. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched at a starting price of ₹1,29,999, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max price in India starts at ₹1,44,900. However, right before the sale of the new flagship iPhone, Samsung slashed the price of its Ultra model by ₹20,000.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra limited time offer

Samsung has announced that starting September 12, Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available at just ₹1,09,999 as part of a limited period offer. The ₹20000 discount on the Samsung flagship includes an instant cashback of ₹8,000 along with additional upgrade bonus of ₹12,000. Buyers can also opt for bank cashback of ₹12,000. There is also an option to get no-cost EMI for up to 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 and is compatible with 7 major Android upgrades. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 200MP main camera, 10MP telephoto sensor and 50MP periscope telephoto sensor and another 12MP ultrawide sensor with OIS support. It gets a 12MP front camera for clicking selfies.



