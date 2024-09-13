 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets price cut in India before iPhone 16 Pro Max sale | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets price cut in India before iPhone 16 Pro Max sale

Right before the sale of the new iPhone 16 Pro Max in India, Samsung slashed the price of its Ultra model by 20,000.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 13 2024, 09:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets price cut in India before iPhone 16 Pro Max sale
One of the new AI features on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is called Circle to Search. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

iPhone 16 Pro Max was recently launched at the Apple event 2024 and it will go on sale in India from September 20. As iPhone 16 Pro Max is gearing up for the pre-orders in India from September 13, Samsung has announced a big price cut on its flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra. For those who are unaware, iPhone 16 Pro Max directly stacks against the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in the Indian market. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched at a starting price of 1,29,999, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max price in India starts at 1,44,900. However, right before the sale of the new flagship iPhone, Samsung slashed the price of its Ultra model by 20,000.

Also read: iPhone 16 series got this big charging upgrade, Apple forgot to mention it

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.75 inches Display Size
₹89,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹79,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹119,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • Rose
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹144,900
Check details

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra limited time offer

Samsung has announced that starting September 12, Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available at just 1,09,999 as part of a limited period offer. The 20000 discount on the Samsung flagship includes an instant cashback of 8,000 along with additional upgrade bonus of 12,000. Buyers can also opt for bank cashback of 12,000. There is also an option to get no-cost EMI for up to 24 months.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: IIT graduate with 100 crore salary was fired by Elon Musk, now has his own AI firm

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 and is compatible with 7 major Android upgrades. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 200MP main camera, 10MP telephoto sensor and 50MP periscope telephoto sensor and another 12MP ultrawide sensor with OIS support. It gets a 12MP front camera for clicking selfies.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Sep, 09:34 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 launch to mark this big shift for apple that iphone 16 could not iphone 16 pro max vs google pixel 9 pro xl: which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money? iphone 16 vs google pixel 9: which flagship phone offers better performance, display, battery and value for money? iphone 16 pro failed to impress you? here’s what we know about iphone 17 pro vivo t3 ultra 5g camera and display specs officially revealed ahead of september 12 launch iphone 16 series launch triggers memefest, netizens mock design and price world’s first triple-screen foldable phone, huawei mate xt launched- all details apple iphone 16: price, release date, specs, and more iphone 15 pro, iphone 13 and other products discontinued after apple event 2024 iphone 16 pro likely to sell out quickly once pre-orders open: order fast if you want yours at launch
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets price cut in India before iPhone 16 Pro Max sale
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 13: Know how to get free rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 13: Know how to get free rewards
ps5 pro

Sony PS5 Pro vs PS5: Why the price hike and is it worth paying more?
Red Dead Redemption: Unlock all 22 outfits and boost your rank with these essential tips and tricks

Red Dead Redemption: Unlock all 22 outfits and boost your rank with these essential tips and tricks
PS5 Pro's high price threatens GTA 6 success

PS5 Pro's high price threatens GTA 6 success: Why Rockstar Games should avoid Black Myth: Wukong’s mistakes
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 12: Know when to use grenades

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 12: Know when to use grenades

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network

OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets