Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale

Amazon Prime Day sale will commence this weekend, July 20, 2024. During the sale, several electronic items across all categories and brands will be available at a massive discount. However, just a few days before the Amazon sale, several premium smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and others have received a significant price cut on Amazon or are available with exciting bank offers. So, if you are planning to buy a smartphone during the Prime Day sale, then you must check out these pre-sale offers available on Amazon.

Early Amazon Prime Day sale offers

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at a discounted price ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale. Currently, the smartphone is available at a 4 percent discount with a price of Rs.129999. In addition to the discounted price, you can avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of Galaxy S24 Ultra. With HDFC Bank Credit Card non-EMI transactions, you can get a flat Rs.6000 instant discount. If you have a used smartphone to exchange, then you can get up to Rs.61900 off.

OnePlus 12: While the OnePlus 12 is not available at any discount on Amazon,you can still avail a great bank and exchange offer. On the OnePlus 12, you can get a flat Rs.7000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.53999. With an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.55900 off, however, the price will be based on the smartphone's model and working conditions.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Ahead of the Amazon sale, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is available at a 17 percent discount on the e-commerce platform. Therefore, you can buy the premium camera-centric smartphone at a reduced price of Rs.99998 from its original price of Rs.199999. In addition to the discount, you can get a flat Rs.5000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.30000. You can also avail similar discounts with HDFC Bank card EMI transactions.

Apple iPhone 15: The next discounted smartphone in the list is the latest iPhone 15 model which is now available at a reasonable price on Amazon. You can buy the smartphone at just Rs.70999 which is 11 percent less than its original price. Furthermore, you can avail bank discount and get a flat Rs.4000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs. INR 47940.

OnePlus Open: One of the slimmest and feature-filled foldable smartphones is also available at a huge discount on Amazon. You can get OnePlus Open at just Rs.139999, which is 7 percent less than its original price of Rs.149999. In addition to the discounted price, you can get a flat Rs.20000 instant discount on CICI Bank Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.111999. You can also get a similar discount using HDFC Bank Credit Card.

