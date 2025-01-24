Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price drops by 35,000 on Amazon after S25 Ultra launch. Now available for just..

Here's how to get the S24 Ultra for less than a lakh in India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 24 2025, 17:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price drops by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,000 on Amazon after S25 Ultra launch. Now available for just..
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now available under 1 lakh. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Samsung finally launched the Galaxy S25 Ultra, its latest top-tier flagship, on January 22. Now, following the launch, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been heavily discounted on Amazon India, where you can find the phone for less than a lakh—almost 35,000 off its market price. Let us guide you on how to get the best possible deal on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and whether you should actually buy it.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for 94,390 - How to get this deal

Currently, the 256GB model of the S24 Ultra (Titanium Violet) is listed for 99,390, which is nearly 30,000 off its MRP of 1,29,999. That said, you can secure an even better deal by combining credit card offers. If you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can receive 5% cashback if you also have an Amazon Prime account, which amounts to around 4,970. This brings the overall price down to 94,420, which is about 35,000 less than the MRP.

Should you buy the S24 Ultra after the S25 Ultra launch?

As it stands, the S25 Ultra is notably more expensive than the S24 Ultra, which is currently available for around 95,000. But if you're willing to spend the extra money and don't mind splurging, the S25 Ultra is the better choice, offering several notable improvements, particularly in its design. The rounded corners make it more ergonomic, especially for prolonged use.

The phone also gets the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, the latest flagship processor from the company. Furthermore, the Samsung S25 Ultra introduces several new camera-centric and exclusive AI features, such as Virtual Aperture, Galaxy Log, and an enhanced Circle to Search.

That said, if you prefer the angular design of the S24 Ultra with its boxy, sharp corners, it could still be the right choice for you. The phone will undoubtedly be supported for years to come, thanks to Samsung's seven-year update policy, and you won't be missing out on much in terms of premium features, considering it has a titanium build. The camera system is also largely unchanged, with the quad-camera setup, except for the new 50MP ultrawide shooter.

First Published Date: 24 Jan, 17:47 IST
