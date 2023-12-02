Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra S Pen design leaked ahead of launch

In gearing up for the early release of its flagship devices, Samsung's upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 line has recently secured FCC certification, marking a significant stride by the Korean tech giant. The much-anticipated Unpacked event scheduled for January 17 is poised to reveal not only the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus but also the premium-tier flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, set to officially debut in January 2024. While CAD renders have already showcased the Ultra's design, the FCC certification has now disclosed crucial details about its accompanying Samsung S Pen.

Detailed Look at the S Pen

As reported by MySmartPrice, the FCC certification website now showcases information about the S Pen, recognised by the model number EJ-PS928. The listing not only divulges the S Pen's design, reminiscent of the one featured in the previous Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra but also outlines key specifications. The S Pen, identified as operating within a 2402-2480MHz frequency range, boasts a total length of 104.64mm (4.12 inches), retaining a left-side button and a clicky push button on the top. Also read: Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature titanium frame just like iPhone 15 Pro

The specified 2402-2480MHz frequency range serves as the dedicated spectrum through which the S Pen communicates, facilitating the transmission and reception of data with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This data encompasses details about the S Pen's position, pressure, and orientation, crucial for enabling features like handwriting recognition, air gestures, and remote control on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Originating in 2011 with the Samsung Galaxy Note, the S Pen swiftly emerged as a pivotal feature in the Note line, providing distinct capabilities for handwriting, drawing, and interacting with the expansive device screen. Over time, each S Pen generation has witnessed enhancements in pressure sensitivity, functionality, and seamless integration with Samsung's software features.

The inclusion of a built-in S Pen debuted with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, following the introduction of an S Pen with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra a year prior. Samsung's commitment to incorporating the S Pen into its S series showcases a strategic move to deliver innovative features to its users.

As anticipation builds for the expected January launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, enthusiasts can look forward to more revelations and details about the lineup surfacing in the coming weeks.