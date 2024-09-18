 Samsung Galaxy S25+ battery details leaked and it does not look exciting | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25+ battery details leaked and it does not look exciting

Samsung Galaxy S25+ will likely feature a similar battery capacity as last year’s Samsung Galaxy S24+. Know what’s coming ahead of the launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Sep 18 2024, 11:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25+ battery details leaked and it does not look exciting
Samsung Galaxy S25+ battery capacity tipped with no major change. (OnLeaks X Android Headlines)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series leaks and rumours are making rounds on the internet revealing several expected features and specifications. Earlier, we came across the render design for Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra, showcasing minor changes. Now, the Galaxy S25+ battery capacity has been leaked which may not excite buyers who are looking forward to grabbing the new Galaxy S25 series smartphone next year. 

Samsung Galaxy S25+ battery capacity 

Earlier, we came across a leak which highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series may not have upgraded batteries, which means it would remain similar to the Galaxy S24 series. Now, to confirm the speculations a Dutch publication named Galaxy Club reported upcoming Galaxy S25+ may offer a rated battery capacity of 4755 mAh which would be marketed as a 4900 mAh battery, similar to last year's Galaxy S24+ model. 

This is not only for the plus variant, but the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra may also feature a similar battery capacity of 4000 mAh and 5000 mAh as the predecessor. Apart from battery capacity, the charging speed may also remain the same with 25W charging for Galaxy S25 and 45W for the Plus and the Ultra variant. 

This may come as a surprise to smartphone buyers, as with S-series smartphones, they look forward to new experiences and upgrades. Battery life plays a crucial role in an effective smartphone experience and no upgrade could affect smartphone sales. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 series ( expected upgrades)

While Samsung may not bring change to its battery capacity for the Galaxy S25 series, there are other areas where the company may integrate upgrades. According to rumours, the  Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to get a 200 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultrawide camera, a 50 MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50 MP 5x telephoto camera. Therefore, the new-generation Ultra variant may offer upgraded ultra-wide cameras. 

Apart from the camera, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may get a significant weight reduction and a slimmer profile than its predecessors. As the launch nears, we will get to know more about what Samsung has planned for the Galaxy S25 series. 

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 11:42 IST
