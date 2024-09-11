Samsung Galaxy S25 design revealed in renders based on leaks, check what’s new

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders have surfaced online, giving us a preview of what Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone will look like. We have been hearing about the minor design changes in the Galaxy S25 Ultra for a while and recent renders shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as @OnLeaks, and published on Android Headlines, give us a better idea of how the phone may end up. Although the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be Samsung's flagship phone, it will reportedly take design ques from the Galaxy S24 and even the newly launched Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Also read: Sorry Apple! The ‘Glowtime Event 2024' felt like AI- generated: We expected better

You may be interested in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G Pink

Pink 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 9% OFF 9% OFF Samsung Galaxy A35 Awesome Iceblue

Awesome Iceblue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 20% OFF 20% OFF Samsung Galaxy F15 Ash Black

Ash Black 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 21% OFF 21% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Design and looks

As per the renders, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have flat side rails for the first time. The edges of the upcoming Galaxy Ultra phone will align with the existing Galaxy S24 and S24+. Although the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra does have flat edges on top and bottom, it is still curved in the sides. The overall body of the Galaxy S25 Ultra appears to be quite similar to the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung tries to mock Apple's design, gets taste of its own medicine

If reports are to be believed, the dimensions of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm. For context, the dimensions of Galaxy S24 Ultra are 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6 mm. Thanks to the slimmer bezels, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely be able to retain the same 6.8-inch display despite having smaller dimensions. The new S25 Ultra is also expected to be lighter than its predecessor with a weight of 219 grams.

Also read: YouTube rolls out tools to protect creators from AI voice clones, deepfakes

Overall, the Galaxy S25 Ultra appears to retain its identity with a few minor changes. The renders suggest that the phone will have a familiar camera layout, however tipster Ice Universe suggests otherwise. We are still months away from the launch of new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and more details about the flagship phone will appear as we inch closer.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!