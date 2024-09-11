Samsung Galaxy S25 design revealed in renders based on leaks, check what’s new
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra appears to retain its identity with a few minor changes. The renders suggest that the phone will have a familiar camera layout.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders have surfaced online, giving us a preview of what Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone will look like. We have been hearing about the minor design changes in the Galaxy S25 Ultra for a while and recent renders shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as @OnLeaks, and published on Android Headlines, give us a better idea of how the phone may end up. Although the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be Samsung's flagship phone, it will reportedly take design ques from the Galaxy S24 and even the newly launched Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Design and looks
As per the renders, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have flat side rails for the first time. The edges of the upcoming Galaxy Ultra phone will align with the existing Galaxy S24 and S24+. Although the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra does have flat edges on top and bottom, it is still curved in the sides. The overall body of the Galaxy S25 Ultra appears to be quite similar to the Pixel 9 Pro XL.
If reports are to be believed, the dimensions of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm. For context, the dimensions of Galaxy S24 Ultra are 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6 mm. Thanks to the slimmer bezels, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely be able to retain the same 6.8-inch display despite having smaller dimensions. The new S25 Ultra is also expected to be lighter than its predecessor with a weight of 219 grams.
Overall, the Galaxy S25 Ultra appears to retain its identity with a few minor changes. The renders suggest that the phone will have a familiar camera layout, however tipster Ice Universe suggests otherwise. We are still months away from the launch of new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and more details about the flagship phone will appear as we inch closer.
