Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: 3 big things you need to know about iPhone 17 Air rival

There was a surprise one more thing moment at the end of the show when Samsung teased what it calls the Galaxy S25 Edge.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 23 2025, 11:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge teased: 3 big things you need to know about iPhone 17 Air rival
Samsung has entered the super slim category before Apple. (Bloomberg)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is finally over, wherein the South Korean tech giant unveiled its trio of mainline Galaxy S25 series devices: the S25 Ultra, the flagship model, alongside the vanilla models, the S25 and S25+. However, there was a surprise one more thing moment at the end of the show when Samsung teased what it calls the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Previously known as the S25 Slim in various leaks and rumours, Samsung revealed a short promo video during its event in San Jose, California, and even gave the media hands-on access to the device. The S25 Edge was showcased with a strikingly thin design, and there are 3 key things to note about it.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor launched: Check specs, features and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

1. It has two cameras

Unlike the typical S25 models, the S25 Edge will feature only two cameras when it launches later this year. These are likely to be an ultra-wide and a standard wide-angle shooter, possibly due to space constraints within its slim chassis. Rumours suggest the S25 Edge could be as thin as 6.4 mm, although Samsung hasn't officially revealed its exact thickness. This design focus on achieving a lightweight, ultra-slim form factor has likely limited the number of sensors included.

2. The return of Edge branding

The Edge branding isn't new for Samsung, having previously been used for devices like the Galaxy Note Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge, and Galaxy S7 Edge. While it originally referred to curved screens, the branding now represents thinness. Samsung has revived the name to highlight the S25 Edge's sleek design.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Plus Vs Galaxy S25: Know which model is worth the money

3. It looks similar to other S25 models

Despite its slim form factor, the S25 Edge closely resembles the other S25 series phones. From the front, it features thin, symmetrical bezels, a punch-hole cutout, and flat sides. The back is also flat, with a camera bump housed in the top-left corner of the frame. While it maintains a strikingly thin profile, the overall design language aligns with the rest of the S25 lineup.

However, achieving this ultra-thin design might come with compromises.  It's also unclear if the S25 Edge will pack the same internals as the other S25 models, though it's likely to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, which powers the rest of the lineup.

First Published Date: 23 Jan, 11:11 IST
