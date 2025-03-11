Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge battery size and other key features confirmed: Here’s what to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, a variant of the Galaxy S25 series, is set to join the existing lineup launched globally in January. While the Edge model will feature a slimmer design compared to the other models, it is expected to come with some variations, including a smaller battery. A recent certification listing now confirms that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a smaller battery than the standard Galaxy S25.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Battery Details (Leaked)

A recent entry in the UL Demko database reveals the battery details for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The model number EB-BS937ABY was listed with a certification number of DK-162562-UL, confirming that the phone will include a 3,786mAh battery. The typical battery capacity, however, is expected to be around 3,900mAh, consistent with earlier leaks. This battery size is smaller than the 4,000mAh battery found in the standard Galaxy S25 model.

Additionally, the Edge variant appeared earlier on China's 3C website, where it was noted that the phone would support 25W wired charging, aligning with the base variant's charging specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Specification and Features (Expected)

In terms of performance, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to share the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as the base, Plus, and Ultra versions. The device will likely feature 12GB of RAM and ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.

The Galaxy S25 Edge's design will include a 6.65-inch display and a slim 5.84mm profile. The phone is expected to weigh 162g and could be priced around $999 (approximately Rs. 87,150).

For photography, the Galaxy S25 Edge will likely come with a dual rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The phone is expected to be launched on April 16, with sales beginning in select markets in May.