Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge battery size and other key features confirmed: Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge’s battery details have surfaced through a certification listing, which have revealed a smaller capacity than the standard model. Know what the latest listing confirms.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 11 2025, 14:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra alternatives: Vivo X200 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and more
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
1/5 iPhone 16 Pro Max: Apple’s newest high-end model, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is a direct competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The smartphone is powered by an A18 Pro chip offering powerful performance and 8GB RAM. The smartphone is also known for advanced Apple Intelligence features which consists of a suite of AI features. Lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features an impressive triple-setup camera.  (Apple Hub)
2/5 Vivo X200 Pro: Another smartphone which has become the talk of the town is the Vivo X200 Pro. The smartphone is popular due to its camera performance and 200MP telephoto lens that captures great quality images. The Vivo X200 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, offering powerful performance and ease in multitasking, making it a great alternative to Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.  (Aishwarya Panda)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
3/5 OnePlus 13: This smartphone recently made its debut in the global market with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Both devices offer powerful specifications and features, however, buyers can get flagship performance with OnePlus 13 at a much lower price than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Therefore, it could be a great alternative if you are looking for affordable flagships. (OnePlus)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
4/5 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Another popular smartphone to consider is the Pixel 9 Pro XL which was launched last year with some eye-catching design, Tensor G4 chip, AI features, and more. This smartphone provides several similar AI features as the  Galaxy S25 Ultra since both of the smartphones have partnered to make AI accessible. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has one advantage over Samsung as it offers 16GB RAM, whereas, the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers 12GB RAM. (Google)
5/5 Oppo Find X8 Pro: Lastly, we have the Oppo Find X8 Pro which is also known for its exceptional camera capabilities. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip and offers 12GB RAM for seamless and lag-free performance. Oppo also offers on-device AI, making the technology useful and accessible to its users. (Oppo)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's certification confirms a smaller battery and other key details ahead of its official release. (Bloomberg)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, a variant of the Galaxy S25 series, is set to join the existing lineup launched globally in January. While the Edge model will feature a slimmer design compared to the other models, it is expected to come with some variations, including a smaller battery. A recent certification listing now confirms that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a smaller battery than the standard Galaxy S25.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Battery Details (Leaked)

A recent entry in the UL Demko database reveals the battery details for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The model number EB-BS937ABY was listed with a certification number of DK-162562-UL, confirming that the phone will include a 3,786mAh battery. The typical battery capacity, however, is expected to be around 3,900mAh, consistent with earlier leaks. This battery size is smaller than the 4,000mAh battery found in the standard Galaxy S25 model.

Also read: Motorola Edge 60 series, Moto G86, Moto G56 prices, colours, and configurations tipped online - All details

Additionally, the Edge variant appeared earlier on China's 3C website, where it was noted that the phone would support 25W wired charging, aligning with the base variant's charging specifications.

Also read: Vivo V50 Pro spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 9300+ chipset: Here's what and when to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Specification and Features (Expected)

In terms of performance, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to share the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as the base, Plus, and Ultra versions. The device will likely feature 12GB of RAM and ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.

The Galaxy S25 Edge's design will include a 6.65-inch display and a slim 5.84mm profile. The phone is expected to weigh 162g and could be priced around $999 (approximately Rs. 87,150).

Also read: Xiaomi 15, 15 Ultra launching in India Today: Key features, what to expect and how to watch event live

For photography, the Galaxy S25 Edge will likely come with a dual rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The phone is expected to be launched on April 16, with sales beginning in select markets in May.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets