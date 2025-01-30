Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge camera features tipped ahead of launch- What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may not feature a telephoto lens but an ultrawide camera. Here’s what we know about the smartphone.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 30 2025, 08:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is launching soon, know what the camera features look like. (Bloomberg)

After the successful launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, the South Korean giant showcased its S series model, the Galaxy S25 Edge which was previously called the Galaxy S25 Slim. This new model will be the slimmer variant of the Galaxy S25 series, making it a huge hype among smartphone users. Recently, Samsung teased the smartphone design which raised many eyebrows about dual rear camera setup. Now, in a new leak, we may have the first look at the Galaxy S25 Edge camera features, giving us a glimpse of what Samsung may unveil in the upcoming months.

Also read: Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air could face stiff competition from Xiaomi, Vivo: Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge camera

During early leaks, it was suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may come with a triple camera setup. However, during the big showcase at the Galaxy Packed, Samsung teased the smartphone design with a dual camera setup. Now, the latest leaks (via GSMArena) on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge camera suggest that the smartphone will not feature a telephoto lens, but a main camera and an ultrawide camera like the iPhone 16. Additionally, the Internal Prototype information also revealed that it will consist of a 200MP main camera and a 12MP Ultra-wide camera. However, it is also subject to change since we still have a few months before the official launch.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: 3 big things you need to know about iPhone 17 Air rival

Apart from the camera specs, it was also revealed the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could come with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, whereas, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is backed by Gorilla Armor 2. Additionally, the smartphone may come with a 6.4mm thickness, however, the camera module of the smartphone is quite thick, meaning it is similar to the Galaxy S25 and S25+. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be launched in April 2025. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset similar to its other siblings. The smartphone will reportedly be priced between the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Now, we will have to wait for the official announcement to confirm what Samsung has in store for the buyers waiting for the Galaxy S25 Edge.

First Published Date: 30 Jan, 08:23 IST
