Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colour variants tipped in a new video: Know what’s coming

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge likely to be introduced in three colour options: Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 27 2025, 09:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colour variants tipped in a new video: Know what's coming
Here’s everything you need to know about Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge design. (The Sinza/ YouTube)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is just days away from its official debut, and curiosity surrounding the smartphone has been growing with each passing day. While Samsung has already showcased the smartphone's design, we are yet to know about the smartphone's dimensions, build quality, and other crucial design aspects. As of now, the Galaxy S25 Edge is showcased in a sliver or metallic colour. In a new leaked video, it was revealed that the smartphone could have two more colour options. Therefore, know what the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has in store for users ahead of the launch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colour variants

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was first showcased at the Galaxy Unpacked event in a silver colour variant. Now, a South Korean YouTuber who goes by the name “The Sinza” (via Android Authority) has shared a detailed video showcasing the design and two new colour variants of the smartphone. Therefore, it is suspected that the smartphone may come in additional black and white colour variants.

These two new colour variants look attractive, especially the black one, as it gives the device a flagship look. Reportedly, Samsung could name these three colours as Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack.

As far as design is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge looked quite slim, with an expected measurement of just 5.84mm. The smartphone's thickness was also compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which measures 8.2mm, therefore, we can notice the significant difference.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will likely feature a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2700nits peak brightness. The smartphone will reportedly come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, bringing powerful performance. As confirmed, it features a dual-camera setup that will likely include a 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. It will likely feature a 3900mAh battery, which may raise some eyebrows, as the smartphone is expected to be priced between $1000 and $1200. Now, we have to wait until April 16 to confirm what's coming.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Mar, 09:43 IST
