Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge design tipped in a new video: Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge design showcased in a new video in comparison with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Here’s what we know about the upcoming smartphone so far.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 24 2025, 09:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge design tipped in a new video: Here’s what to expect
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may launch soon, here’s everything you need to know. (Bloomberg)

Samsung is expected to launch its new Galaxy S25 Edge model in the coming months with an ultra-slim body and flagship features. The South Korean giant also showcased the smartphone design during the Galaxy S25 series launch, surprising fans and media about the big preview ahead of launch. Now, as the official launch nears, several leaks surrounding the Galaxy S25 Edge have been circulating, giving us a glimpse into what Samsung may reveal and the purpose behind introducing a slimmer model. Now, a new video of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has surfaced giving us a great look at the smartphone's design. Therefore, know what's coming ahead of the launch. 

Also read: Samsung to address charging issues on Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Plus with a software update

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge design

In a recent spotting, a Spanish YouTube tech channel (via PhoneArena) tipped the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge design in its new video. The video showcased a comprehensive comparison of the new slimmer model with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, giving us a sneak peek of what the smartphone thickness will look like in hand. However, the video was taken down late which may be due to pressure from Samsung officials. Similar to what was showcased at the Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy S25 Edge in the leaked video consisted of a dual camera setup placed vertically. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge spotted on GeekBench- Know about its processor, RAM, and more

While there was not a significant difference between the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy S25 Edge thickness. Although you can see the upcoming model being slightly thicker than the foldable. Therefore, the smartphone's thickness may range above 5.6mm. But keep in mind that with greater slimness, the smartphone may launch with several compromises, especially in the space of battery.

Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect

The upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, similar to its siblings, providing flagship performance and advanced AI features. The smartphone will likely include a Galaxy S25 Ultra-like 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. It is also suggested that the smartphone will likely be backed by a 4000mAh battery which may raise some eyebrows, considering the smartphone will be priced in the flagship segment.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review: Almost the perfect Android flagship

First Published Date: 24 Feb, 09:09 IST
