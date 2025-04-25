Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date, pre-order, sale, and more tipped- Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch has been long-awaited as fans wait to get a glimpse of the slimmest Galaxy S series model. After a few changes in plans, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch schedule has finally been tipped, providing details on launch date, pre-order, and final sale date. Earlier, the Galaxy S25 Edge was speculated to launch on April 15. However, with executive-level changes, the launch was delayed for a month. Now, we finally have an expected launch date, which may give a little relief to fans waiting. Know about the detailed Galaxy S25 Edge launch schedule

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch

According to a South Korean publication, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch could take place on May 13, 2025. Samsung is expected to host a Galaxy Unpacked event, during which it may unveil the covers on its new ultra-slim Galaxy S series model. Earlier, the launch of expected to take place during mid-April. However, the launch was delayed by over a month. Alongside the launch, the smartphone will go on pre-order from May 14, and it is expected to hit the market on May 23. Samsung could also include pre-order benefits to buyers by providing the 512GB storage at a price as the 256GB storage variant.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also Read

Additionally, it was speculated that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could launch in limited markets of South Korea and China as the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. Now, it is expected that the smartphone will be launched in the US and other regions by May 30. With the launch schedule, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was also tipped, and it is expected to cost between $1,099 and $1,199 in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could feature a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution and up to 2700nits peak brightness. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, offering flagship performance. Unlike other Galaxy S series models, the S25 Edge will feature a dual camera setup that may include a 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now