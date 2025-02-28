Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could launch before April 16. Here’s what we know about the expected launch date.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 28 2025, 08:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may launch in April, check details to know more. (Bloomberg)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has become a huge buzz among buyers and tech enthusiasts due to its significant upgrades and AI features. Now, the company is expected to launch a slimmer Galaxy S25 model, the Galaxy S25 Edge, in the upcoming weeks. Samsung also showcased the smartphone's design and flaunted its slimmer profile during the January Galaxy Unpacked event. Ever since the first showcase, fans have been eagerly waiting to know how the smartphone will be a valuable addition to the Galaxy S25 lineup. Now, a new leak has been spreading around the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date. Therefore, let's examine when Samsung could launch this flagship smartphone.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge design tipped in a new video: Here's what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date

A South Korean publication known as Seoul Economic Daily has reported an industry source that revealed the expected launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. While the exact launch date was not mentioned, it was said that the smartphone would likely be available in the market on April 16. This launch date aligns with Samsung's mentioned timeline, which said “around April.” However,  in our opinion, if the sale goes live on the mentioned date, then the official launch could take place a few days before. Therefore, we just have a few weeks left for the official Samsung launch. 

Also read: Samsung to address charging issues on Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Plus with a software update

Samsung may not host a live launch event to introduce Galaxy S25 Edge, but the launch could take place online via press release or a pre-recorded video, which could take fans through the idea behind launching a slimmer flagship model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expec

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip as its siblings. It is confirmed to feature a dual-camera setup that will likely include a 200MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, it may stick to a 12MP front-facing camera. The Galaxy S25 Edge will likely be powered by a 3,900mAh battery, since its slimness has cut down the battery size, which may not be appreciated by many. However, we are yet to get a confirmation of these specifications.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge spotted on GeekBench- Know about its processor, RAM, and more

First Published Date: 28 Feb, 08:29 IST
