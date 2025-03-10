Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge likely to be priced around $1200- Here’s what we know

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price tipped ahead of April 16 launch, likely to be priced similar to the Galaxy S25 Plus model.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 10 2025, 08:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge likely to be priced around $1200- Here’s what we know
Know the expected Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price, and if it is worth it or not. (REUTERS)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch next month as the slimmest Galaxy S series model. The company has been teasing the device since January by flaunting the smartphone's thickness and new design. Now, the smartphone also makes its way to the MWC 2025, exciting people about what the new Galaxy S25 Edge will offer. Now, as we are slowly heading towards launch, several rumours surrounding the smartphone have surfaced, giving us a glimpse of what Samsung could launch. In the latest leak, the Galaxy S25 Edge price was tipped, which may be controversial for many. Here's everything we know about the new Galaxy S series model so far. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here's when the slimmer flagship may debut

You may be interested in

9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹30,999Original price:₹33,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A16
  • Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹16,989Original price:₹19,999
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G
  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹164,998
Buy now
7% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A55
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹39,999Original price:₹42,999
Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price

Samsung is yet to introduce its lightweight and ultra-slim smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, in the smartphone market. Several leaks suggest that the smartphone could weigh around 162 grams and may get 5.84mm of thickness, which is quite impressive for the flagship series smartphones. In a new leak by tipster @UniverseIce on X (formerly Twitter), claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could be priced around $1200, similar to the Galaxy S25 Plus variant. This showcases a huge price tag considering the smartphone comes with a dual camera setup and a 3900mAh battery, which may affect the smartphone's battery life. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge design tipped in a new video: Here's what to expect

Apart from this, the Galaxy S25 Edge will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, similar to its other siblings launched in January 2025. The dual camera setup could include a 200MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera, which means that it misses out on Samsung's signature telephoto lens for advanced zooming capabilities. 

More details about the smartphone are yet to be revealed, however, we expect that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may not excite buyers if its price is higher or similar to the series Plus model. Therefore, we may have to wait until the official launch which is expected to take place on April 16. Notably, the official launch date for Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is yet to be revealed and we might be hearing about the launch soon.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Mar, 08:48 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge likely to be priced around $1200- Here’s what we know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update: New map, mode, and gameplay changes set for global release
GTA 6 launch price

GTA 6 launch price to be $100? Analyst predicts unprecedented pricing strategy for Rockstar’s upcoming game
Nintendo Switch 2

Patent suggests Nintendo Switch 2 could use smartphone as second display for classic DS games
GTA 6

GTA 6 rumoured age rating sparks global concerns: Will Rockstar tone down content or risk censorship?
Nintendo Switch Online

Celebrate Mario Day with a free Nintendo Switch Online trial and exclusive Mario Kart challenge

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets