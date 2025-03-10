Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge likely to be priced around $1200- Here’s what we know

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch next month as the slimmest Galaxy S series model. The company has been teasing the device since January by flaunting the smartphone's thickness and new design. Now, the smartphone also makes its way to the MWC 2025, exciting people about what the new Galaxy S25 Edge will offer. Now, as we are slowly heading towards launch, several rumours surrounding the smartphone have surfaced, giving us a glimpse of what Samsung could launch. In the latest leak, the Galaxy S25 Edge price was tipped, which may be controversial for many. Here's everything we know about the new Galaxy S series model so far.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price

Samsung is yet to introduce its lightweight and ultra-slim smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, in the smartphone market. Several leaks suggest that the smartphone could weigh around 162 grams and may get 5.84mm of thickness, which is quite impressive for the flagship series smartphones. In a new leak by tipster @UniverseIce on X (formerly Twitter), claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could be priced around $1200, similar to the Galaxy S25 Plus variant. This showcases a huge price tag considering the smartphone comes with a dual camera setup and a 3900mAh battery, which may affect the smartphone's battery life.

Apart from this, the Galaxy S25 Edge will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, similar to its other siblings launched in January 2025. The dual camera setup could include a 200MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera, which means that it misses out on Samsung's signature telephoto lens for advanced zooming capabilities.

More details about the smartphone are yet to be revealed, however, we expect that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may not excite buyers if its price is higher or similar to the series Plus model. Therefore, we may have to wait until the official launch which is expected to take place on April 16. Notably, the official launch date for Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is yet to be revealed and we might be hearing about the launch soon.

