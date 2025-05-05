Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs and pricing leaked ahead of May 13 launch - Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is set to launch on 13 May, with full specifications and pricing leaked online ahead of the official announcement. Here's what we know so far.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 05 2025, 08:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is set to launch on May 13. (Bloomberg)

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13, with rumours indicating its availability in China and Korea by May 23. Other markets are expected to receive the device starting on May 30. Ahead of the official announcement, detailed specifications and pricing have surfaced online, giving a clearer picture of the upcoming device.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

According to the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 3120 × 1440 resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. Under the display, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor will provide secure unlocking. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and will offer 12GB of RAM, with storage options of either 256GB or 512GB.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra get a huge price cut in Amazon Summer Sale

In terms of design, the Galaxy S25 Edge will boast a 5.85mm-thin titanium frame, with a glass front and back. The rear will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the front will feature Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 for added durability. The device is also expected to support wireless charging and will come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Also read: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15 get a huge price drop during Amazon Great Summer Sale - Details

In terms of camera, the phone is expected to feature a 200MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.7 aperture. The device is also likely to include a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12MP front-facing camera with the same f/2.2 aperture. The main sensor is the same 1/1.3-inch unit found in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is capable of delivering high-quality 2x zoom shots. The front camera uses a 1/3.2-inch S5K3LU sensor.

The Galaxy S25 Edge will run One UI 7 based on Android 15, offering features such as Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, and AI-assisted tools.

Also read: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more mobiles at up to 37% discount in Amazon sale

Galaxy S25 Edge: Price (Expected)

According to Germany's portal WinFuture, pricing will start at €1,249 (roughly Rs. 1,19,606) for the 256GB model, while the 512GB variant will cost €1,369 (roughly Rs. 1,31,098). The device will launch in multiple colour options, including Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icy Blue, and Titanium Silver. Pre-orders are expected to begin in late May, with shipments slated to start soon after. The device will first appear in Korea and China, followed by the US and other global markets.

First Published Date: 05 May, 08:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs and pricing leaked ahead of May 13 launch - Details
