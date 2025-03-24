Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge spotted on Geekbench: Here’s what the smartphone’s performance looks like

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will likely be launched next month as the slimmest Galaxy S series model. As we wait for the official launch, Samsung has showcased the smartphone's design twice and it is also being spotted on several global certifications, revealing some crucial details about the smartphone. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge appeared on the Geekbench database, revealing the performance cores with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. If you have been waiting for the Galaxy S25 Edge launch, then here's everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge performance

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with model number SM-S937N has been spotted on the Geekbench database. This is suggested that the model number provided is a South Korean model instead of a global model. In the listing, the smartphone was spotted with an 8-core Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor with 12GB RAM. The database also showcased The Galaxy S25 Edge managed to score 2969 points in the single-core test, and 9486 points in the multi-core test, showcasing a promising performance.

Apart from the performance, know what the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has in store for users in terms of specs and features during the April 16 launch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will likely have a 6.66-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. Based on the revealed design, the smartphone features a dual camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Since it's a slim model, it could feature a 3,900mAh battery.

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly be priced around $1000 to $1200. Therefore, if you are planning to buy this slim phone, you may have to pay a whopping amount but it will come at the cost of a compromised battery and a telephoto lens.

Now, we simply have to wait for the official launch to confirm what the ultra-slim model has in store for users.

