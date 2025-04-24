Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not be as powerful as we expected it to be, this may be the reason

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is likely to be powered by the Exynos 2400e chip, as last year’s Fan Edition model.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 24 2025, 08:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not be as powerful as we expected it to be, this may be the reason
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not be a worthy upgrade this year, here’s the reason why. (REUTERS)

In January, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series gained much popularity for worthy upgrades in camera, performance and AI features. Now, people are eagerly waiting for the new generation “Fan Edition” model for the Galaxy S25. While the launch is still a few months away, rumours surrounding the devices have started to circulate, revealing features and upgrades. In a new leak, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE hardware specs were tipped, showcasing a similar chipset to the predecessor. This may come as a major surprise to buyers, as they may not get any performance upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE performance

Android Authority reported that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was stopped with codename R13, hinting towards device planning and production. While we had hopes for a major performance upgrade with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC or the Dimensity 9400 chipset, Samsung may stick to the Exynos 2400e processor for the Galaxy S25 FE. The processor name was highlighted as “S5e9945 processor”, which is reported to hint towards Samsung Exynos 2400 or the 2400e processor.

You may be interested in

14% OFF
Vivo V50e
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 6.77 inches Display Size
  • AMOLED
Discounted price:₹30,999Original price:₹35,999
Buy now
Realme Narzo 80 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.72 inches Display Size
₹19,999
Check details
7% OFF
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
  • 8 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹25,999Original price:₹27,999
Buy now
Infinix Note 50x 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.67 inches Display Size
₹11,499
Check details
17% OFF
OPPO F29
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
Discounted price:₹23,999Original price:₹28,999
Buy now
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read

Well, if true, then the Galaxy S25 FE will not be the only model with Exynos 2400e this year as Samsung is rumoured to use the chip for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip FE. Therefore, if you are waiting for the new “FE” model, then you may have to wait for the launch to know if it is a worthy upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: What we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE models will likely launch in Q3 2025 as each year. The smartphone may feature a 6.7-inch display similar to its predecessor. However, we expect some design upgrades, as rumours suggest the Galaxy S25 FE could get a slimmer and lightweight design profile. Now, to gain more understanding of the Galaxy S25 FE, we will have to wait a couple more months.

On the other hand, Samsung is also gearing up for the launch of its slimmer Galaxy S25 Edge model and the new generation of foldables. Therefore, the South Korean giant has several launches lined up for the coming months.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 08:46 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not be as powerful as we expected it to be, this may be the reason
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI redeem codes

BGMI introduces official redeem codes: Know how to claim free in-game exclusive rewards
VALORANT Mobile game pre-registrations

VALORANT Mobile pre-registration date is here: Know when and how to register
PlayStation 6: What to expect, pricing, my feature wishlist

PlayStation 6: What to expect, pricing, my feature wishlist
RuneScape: Dragonwilds

RuneScape: Dragonwilds now available for early access on Steam: What’s new
Xbox Game Pass

GTA 5, South of Midnight, Blue Prince and more thrilling new titles now available on Xbox Game Pass

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets