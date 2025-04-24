Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not be as powerful as we expected it to be, this may be the reason

In January, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series gained much popularity for worthy upgrades in camera, performance and AI features. Now, people are eagerly waiting for the new generation “Fan Edition” model for the Galaxy S25. While the launch is still a few months away, rumours surrounding the devices have started to circulate, revealing features and upgrades. In a new leak, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE hardware specs were tipped, showcasing a similar chipset to the predecessor. This may come as a major surprise to buyers, as they may not get any performance upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE performance

Android Authority reported that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was stopped with codename R13, hinting towards device planning and production. While we had hopes for a major performance upgrade with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC or the Dimensity 9400 chipset, Samsung may stick to the Exynos 2400e processor for the Galaxy S25 FE. The processor name was highlighted as “S5e9945 processor”, which is reported to hint towards Samsung Exynos 2400 or the 2400e processor.

Well, if true, then the Galaxy S25 FE will not be the only model with Exynos 2400e this year as Samsung is rumoured to use the chip for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip FE. Therefore, if you are waiting for the new “FE” model, then you may have to wait for the launch to know if it is a worthy upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: What we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE models will likely launch in Q3 2025 as each year. The smartphone may feature a 6.7-inch display similar to its predecessor. However, we expect some design upgrades, as rumours suggest the Galaxy S25 FE could get a slimmer and lightweight design profile. Now, to gain more understanding of the Galaxy S25 FE, we will have to wait a couple more months.

On the other hand, Samsung is also gearing up for the launch of its slimmer Galaxy S25 Edge model and the new generation of foldables. Therefore, the South Korean giant has several launches lined up for the coming months.

