Samsung Galaxy S25 introduces AI Audio Eraser feature, and here's why it is a real game changer

Here’s how the new Samsung Audio Eraser could become a really useful AI tool for Galaxy S25 series users.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 24 2025, 08:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25
Know how Samsung Audio Eraser works and makes video editing a hassle-free task. (Evan Blass/ @evleaks)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch has become the talk of the town with new upgrades, features, and significant enhancements in bringing AI to smartphones. While the launch consisted of several unique AI tools, one of the new features has caught our eye the most and it might be the biggest AI addition for the users. During the showcase, Samsung introduced its new AI-powered Audio Eraser tool which grabbed much attention for all the right reasons. This year we saw some significant upgrades in integrating AI into smartphones, making it more accessible as well as useful for users for their day-to-day tasks. Therefore, know how Samsung's Audio Eraser has been stealing hearts among users.

What is Samsung Audio Eraser and how does it work?

Samsung Galaxy S25 series includes several new AI tools and features that make interacting with smartphones easier. However, the introduction of an Audio Eraser could make video editing much easier for users. Samsung says its Audio Eraser is “A sound studio at your fingertips” as it gives users the ability to remove all the unwanted noise such as wind, music, crowd, etc from the video. This feature uses AI to analyse different types of audio and provides users with suggestions as to which audio can be removed or the sound can be lowered. Therefore, it enables users to focus on the subject who is speaking in a hassle-free way.

Why Samsung Audio Eraser is a useful tool?

If you are a content creator or someone who relies on making videos via smartphone, then the Samsung Audio Eraser could be a useful editing tool. In the video editing industry, there are not many tools that enable users to remove noise from the background. As of now, many editors rely on Adobe's AI podcast studio allows users to enhance the audio of the subject. Now, with Samsung's Audio Erasers users will be able to remove unwanted audio from the video as it smartly analyses the video and provides suggestions as to what different types of audio can be removed from the background. This is also beneficial for users who are not apt in video editing and they also don't have to rely on any third-party software to make enhancements.

