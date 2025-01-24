Samsung Galaxy S25 introduces AI Audio Eraser feature, and here's why it is a real game changer

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch has become the talk of the town with new upgrades, features, and significant enhancements in bringing AI to smartphones. While the launch consisted of several unique AI tools, one of the new features has caught our eye the most and it might be the biggest AI addition for the users. During the showcase, Samsung introduced its new AI-powered Audio Eraser tool which grabbed much attention for all the right reasons. This year we saw some significant upgrades in integrating AI into smartphones, making it more accessible as well as useful for users for their day-to-day tasks. Therefore, know how Samsung's Audio Eraser has been stealing hearts among users.

Also read: Galaxy S25 makes Samsung more like Apple than ever before

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S25 Icyblue

Icyblue 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB / 512 GB Storage See full Specifications

What is Samsung Audio Eraser and how does it work?

Samsung Galaxy S25 series includes several new AI tools and features that make interacting with smartphones easier. However, the introduction of an Audio Eraser could make video editing much easier for users. Samsung says its Audio Eraser is “A sound studio at your fingertips” as it gives users the ability to remove all the unwanted noise such as wind, music, crowd, etc from the video. This feature uses AI to analyse different types of audio and provides users with suggestions as to which audio can be removed or the sound can be lowered. Therefore, it enables users to focus on the subject who is speaking in a hassle-free way.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Plus Vs Galaxy S25

Why Samsung Audio Eraser is a useful tool?

If you are a content creator or someone who relies on making videos via smartphone, then the Samsung Audio Eraser could be a useful editing tool. In the video editing industry, there are not many tools that enable users to remove noise from the background. As of now, many editors rely on Adobe's AI podcast studio allows users to enhance the audio of the subject. Now, with Samsung's Audio Erasers users will be able to remove unwanted audio from the video as it smartly analyses the video and provides suggestions as to what different types of audio can be removed from the background. This is also beneficial for users who are not apt in video editing and they also don't have to rely on any third-party software to make enhancements.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: 3 big things you need to know about iPhone 17 Air rival

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!h