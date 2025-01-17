Samsung Galaxy S25 may come with Gemini extension for Samsung apps- Here’s what we know

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch will be hosted on January 22, 2025, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in San Jose. As we just have a few days left, leaks surrounding the smartphone's specifications, AI features, and more have been surfacing online. Earlier, we came across some leaked marketing material for Galaxy S25 showcasing a glimpse of new Galaxy AI features. Now, new information surrounding AI features has come forward which claims that the Galaxy S25 series may come with a Gemini extension of Samsung apps such as Calendar, Notes, and more. Know what Samsung has planned ahead of launch.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim renders leaked, report suggests thinner design than S25 Ultra, S25

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S25 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.2 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 Gemini extension

According to an Android Authority report, tipster Chun Bhai has shared some screenshots revealing that the upcoming Galaxy S series model may come with a Gemini extension for Samsung apps. The tipster has shared a post on X showcasing some screenshots of the Gemini extension on Samsung Calendar, Notes, and Reminder apps. The screenshot consists of details regarding what the Gemini extension can and cannot do along with some sample prompts.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The pics description are pretty understandable so I just leave those here 🫡 pic.twitter.com/nlsvnkkWLC — yawn (@chunvn8888) January 16, 2025

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch next week: Major AI features, specifications tipped ahead of launch

In Samsung Calendar, the Gemini extension will be able to create new events, make edits or delete events based on the user's voice prompts. It can also analyse an image to create a new event based on the mentioned text. However, Gemini will not have access to sharing events with others or understanding multiple events set for a single day at the same time.

For the Samsung Notes app, the Gemini extension will enable users to create and summarise notes and retrieve notes based on descriptions or titles. However, it will not be able to create a new folder or share notes with other members.

The company is also bringing a Gemini extension for the Reminder app, Gemini will have access to create, edit, or delete reminders for specific dates and times. It can also search for reminders by name or date, allowing users to gather information. While, Gemini will not be able to add locations, images or checklists to the reminders.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch next week: 4 biggest reasons to be excited for new-gen

Lastly, Samsung Clock will also be empowered with the Gemini extension, allowing users to create or delete alarms, provide upcoming alarm details, manage the stopwatch with start, stop, and reset functionality, and also create, delete or update show timers. Therefore, with these tasks, users can manage several tasks hassle-free without manually creating events, alarms, notes, etc.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!