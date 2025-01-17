Samsung Galaxy S25 may come with Gemini extension for Samsung apps- Here’s what we know

Samsung is bringing Gemini extension for its stock apps including Notes, Calender, Clock, and others with the Galaxy S25 series.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 17 2025, 12:25 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25, and more: What’s coming at Galaxy Unpacked 2025
Samsung Galaxy S25 may come with Gemini extension for Samsung apps- Here’s what we know
1/4 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to be the next flagship from Samsung, replacing the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which won numerous Phone of the Year awards and is still regarded as one of the most reliable and balanced Android flagships on the market. Samsung will likely double down on its strengths, offering more powerful internals and better cameras. However, it is expected to feature a revamped design language with flat sides and more rounded corners. The phone is expected to support the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, boost the RAM to 16GB, and offer better optics. (OnLeaks X Android Headlines)
Samsung Galaxy S25 may come with Gemini extension for Samsung apps- Here’s what we know
2/4 Samsung Galaxy S25: The Samsung Galaxy S25 is going to be the smallest of the three phones that Samsung launches this year. It is expected to look more or less similar to the S24, with symmetrical bezels on the front, rounded corners, and flat sides. It is expected to support the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The display could be a 6.2-inch panel, making it compact. (Android Headline/ OnLeaks)
image caption
3/4 Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Slotting between the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, just like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, will offer a good middle ground between the two smartphones, likely featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a triple-camera setup. It remains to be seen what extra features Samsung will bring to the vanilla S25 models and whether we will see multiple camera upgrades. One thing is certain: Samsung will likely double down on the Galaxy AI features, as rivals are rapidly advancing their implementations as well. (Samsung )
Samsung Galaxy S25 may come with Gemini extension for Samsung apps- Here’s what we know
4/4 Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: Reports suggest that Samsung may tease the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim at the event, though it is unclear if the device will debut there. Reports also say that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could be 6.6 mm thick, making for an interesting addition to the Galaxy lineup. (REUTERS)
Samsung Galaxy S25 may come with Gemini extension for Samsung apps- Here’s what we know
icon View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S25 series may launch with Gemini extension, here’s what we know so far. (Android Headline/ OnLeaks)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch will be hosted on January 22, 2025, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in San Jose. As we just have a few days left, leaks surrounding the smartphone's specifications, AI features, and more have been surfacing online. Earlier, we came across some leaked marketing material for Galaxy S25 showcasing a glimpse of new Galaxy AI features. Now, new information surrounding AI features has come forward which claims that the Galaxy S25 series may come with a Gemini extension of Samsung apps such as Calendar, Notes, and more. Know what Samsung has planned ahead of launch.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim renders leaked, report suggests thinner design than S25 Ultra, S25

More about Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹74,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 Gemini extension

According to an Android Authority report, tipster Chun Bhai has shared some screenshots revealing that the upcoming Galaxy S series model may come with a Gemini extension for Samsung apps. The tipster has shared a post on X showcasing some screenshots of the Gemini extension on Samsung Calendar, Notes, and Reminder apps. The screenshot consists of details regarding what the Gemini extension can and cannot do along with some sample prompts.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch next week: Major AI features, specifications tipped ahead of launch

In Samsung Calendar, the Gemini extension will be able to create new events, make edits or delete events based on the user's voice prompts. It can also analyse an image to create a new event based on the mentioned text. However, Gemini will not have access to sharing events with others or understanding multiple events set for a single day at the same time.

For the Samsung Notes app, the Gemini extension will enable users to create and summarise notes and retrieve notes based on descriptions or titles. However, it will not be able to create a new folder or share notes with other members.

The company is also bringing a Gemini extension for the Reminder app, Gemini will have access to create, edit, or delete reminders for specific dates and times. It can also search for reminders by name or date, allowing users to gather information. While, Gemini will not be able to add locations, images or checklists to the reminders.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch next week: 4 biggest reasons to be excited for new-gen

Lastly, Samsung Clock will also be empowered with the Gemini extension, allowing users to create or delete alarms, provide upcoming alarm details, manage the stopwatch with start, stop, and reset functionality, and also create, delete or update show timers. Therefore, with these tasks, users can manage several tasks hassle-free without manually creating events, alarms, notes, etc.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jan, 09:23 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 may come with Gemini extension for Samsung apps- Here’s what we know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked police chase footage reveals unmatched realism, hints at next-gen gameplay details
Nintendo Switch 2 officially unveiled with a larger display, bigger Joy-Cons, and a mature design

Nintendo Switch 2 officially unveiled with a larger display, bigger Joy-Cons, and a mature design
PUBG Mobile 3.6 update

PUBG Mobile 3.6 update: A look at the four new abilities and how to use them to master the battlefield
BGMI 3.6 update

CarryMinati teases BGMI 3.6 update with aqua dragon, auto drive, new features, and exciting rewards
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo could launch Switch 2 on January 16: Here’s what we know about the upcoming console

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets