Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus leaks hint at a design similar to the S24 Plus—Here’s what we hope Samsung improves

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus has reportedly been spotted in a series of leaked images. Here's what we know so far and what we hope Samsung will bring to the table.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 19 2024, 12:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is expected to similar to the Galaxy S24 Plus in terms of design. (HT Tech)

New leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus are circulating on the internet, revealing an unfamiliar design compared to previous generation S-series models, including the S24 Plus and S23 Plus. The leaked images by tipster Jukanlosreve on X depict a device with thin, uniform bezels on the front display. On the back, the phone closely resembles the S24. The sides are flat, but there is an additional feature: a space just below the power button that appears to be a camera control. However, if reports are to be believed, this is not a camera control-like button but rather a mmWave antenna for the US model. 

Also, the leaked photos circulating online show a device with a greyish-black finish, resembling the Onyx Black option currently available for the S24 series. That being said, there are several design-related aspects Samsung should consider improving with the S25 Plus. Read on for the details.

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.82 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also Read: iOS 18.2 brings ChatGPT integration to Apple Intelligence: 3 key use cases you should know

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Online Exclusive Colours Don't Make Sense - Make Them Available Offline

Samsung should continue offering vibrant colour options and make these colours available for offline models. With the S24 Plus, Samsung introduced several exclusive colours, such as Sapphire Blue, Jade Green, and Sandstone Orange, but these were limited to online purchases. For the S25 Plus, Samsung should consider bringing these special colours to all sales channels, alongside introducing new colour options. It is worth nothing that in a market like India, many people prefer buying expensive phones offline, and hence, they miss out on fun colours, such as the Sandstone Orange; ergo, having all colours available offline would open things up for consumers.

Also read: GTA 3 and GTA Vice City no longer available on Netflix Games: Here's what gamers need to know

Even Thinner Bezels

Recently, tipster Ice Universe hinted that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might feature even thinner bezels than the iPhone 16 Pro and Xiaomi 15, enhancing its immersive experience. While the S24 Plus already has thin, symmetrical bezels, further reducing them for the S25 Plus could make the device feel even more premium, and in line with other flagships competing in the category.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Dec, 12:42 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus leaks hint at a design similar to the S24 Plus—Here’s what we hope Samsung improves
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Netflix Games

GTA 3 and GTA Vice City no longer available on Netflix Games: Here’s what gamers need to know
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 19: Get Frosty Furry Bundle at Faded Wheel event
GTA 6

GTA 6: Take-Two CEO hints at 'Breathtaking' experience; Fans anticipate long wait for release
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18: Here’s what’s new at Winterlands Aurora Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18: Here what’s new at Winterlands Aurora Event
Lenovo Legion Go S handheld gaming

Lenovo set to launch Legion Go S handheld gaming console powered by SteamOS at CES 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets