Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus leaks hint at a design similar to the S24 Plus—Here’s what we hope Samsung improves

New leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus are circulating on the internet, revealing an unfamiliar design compared to previous generation S-series models, including the S24 Plus and S23 Plus. The leaked images by tipster Jukanlosreve on X depict a device with thin, uniform bezels on the front display. On the back, the phone closely resembles the S24. The sides are flat, but there is an additional feature: a space just below the power button that appears to be a camera control. However, if reports are to be believed, this is not a camera control-like button but rather a mmWave antenna for the US model.

Also, the leaked photos circulating online show a device with a greyish-black finish, resembling the Onyx Black option currently available for the S24 series. That being said, there are several design-related aspects Samsung should consider improving with the S25 Plus. Read on for the details.

Online Exclusive Colours Don't Make Sense - Make Them Available Offline

Samsung should continue offering vibrant colour options and make these colours available for offline models. With the S24 Plus, Samsung introduced several exclusive colours, such as Sapphire Blue, Jade Green, and Sandstone Orange, but these were limited to online purchases. For the S25 Plus, Samsung should consider bringing these special colours to all sales channels, alongside introducing new colour options. It is worth nothing that in a market like India, many people prefer buying expensive phones offline, and hence, they miss out on fun colours, such as the Sandstone Orange; ergo, having all colours available offline would open things up for consumers.

Even Thinner Bezels

Recently, tipster Ice Universe hinted that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might feature even thinner bezels than the iPhone 16 Pro and Xiaomi 15, enhancing its immersive experience. While the S24 Plus already has thin, symmetrical bezels, further reducing them for the S25 Plus could make the device feel even more premium, and in line with other flagships competing in the category.