Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus spotted with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Geekbench database- All details

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch is inching closer and rumours surrounding the devices have started to flood our feeds. In recent leaks, we came across a video showcasing the design changes of the Galaxy S25 Ultra model. Now, the Galaxy S25 Plus model was spotted in the Geekbench database, revealing smartphone processor, performance cores, and more details. Additionally, the Galaxy 25 series was also spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. Know what these databases revealed about the upcoming Samsung flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Geekbench scores

According to a Gizmo China report, the Geekbench database showcases that the Galaxy S25 Plus was spotted with model number SM-S936U. The smartphone was able to achieve 3160 in single-core and 9941 in multi-core testing. These performance-testing cores are very similar to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite. Therefore, Samsung may utilise the new powerful chipset to upgrade its performance.

Other performance cores revealed that the Galaxy S25 Plus processor showcases a 4.47 GHz speed in CPU frequency. However. The smartphone was also spotted with an Exynos 2500 chip that showcased 2359 in single-core and 8141 in multi-core tests. Therefore, Samsung may launch the device in both chipsets, however, it may differ in regions.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series FCC listing

Apart from Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Geekbench scores, the upcoming series was also spotted on the FCC website. The website showcased three US model numbers SM-931U, SM-936U, and SM-938U. All these models have support for 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GNSS, and NFC connectivity. The Galaxy S25 will support 25W wired charging and 9W wireless charging. Whereas, the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra may support 45W wired fast charging.

Note that these data are based on certifications and website listings and working the coming weeks we will see more such details, eventually revealing what Samsung may announce with the Galaxy S25 series. As of now, the launch date has not been confirmed, but it is expected that the Galaxy S25 series may debut on January 23, 2025. Therefore, we must wait to confirm what the new generation Samsung S-series would look like.

