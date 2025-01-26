Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Should you upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Know about new upgrades, features, and similarities between these two flagship smartphones.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 26 2025, 10:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Should you upgrade?
Check out the detailed comparison between Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S24 Plus (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Samsung hosted the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event this week which consisted of some new announcements. However, the star of the event was the Galaxy S25 series which grabbed much attention for its new processor, Galaxy AI features, and more. Therefore, if you are planning to buy any of the new models, you should be aware of its upgrades in comparison to its predecessor. Therefore, we have curated a detailed comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S24 Plus to learn about the upgrades.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Design and display

With Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung has made some major design changes, making the smartphone slimmer and lightweight in comparison to the Galaxy S24 Plus. This year, the Galaxy S25 Plus is 7.3 mm thick, whereas, the S24 Plus measures 7.7mm. Additionally, the weight has also been reduced from 196 grams to 190 grams. Both devices come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

You may be interested in

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
  • Navy
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G 512GB
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹109,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S25
  • Icyblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
₹80,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Check details

For display, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S24 Plus have identical features with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 120Hz refresh rate. However, the new generation model comes with ProScaler which intelligently enhances the video's quality.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Performance and battery

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which has been customised for the users to bring new on-device AI experiences. Whereas, the Galaxy 24 Plus is powered by an in-house Exynos 2400 processor. Both devices offer 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 Plus comes with some new Galaxy AI features with OneUI 7 which may eventually roll out to S24 Plus as well. For lasting performance, both devices are backed by 4,900mAh, yet the Galaxy S25 Plus may offer an improved battery life due to the new processor.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Camera
 

The Galaxy S25 Plus and S24 Plus, both come with a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. However, the new-gen has ProVisual Engine which is integrated with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip to enhance image-processing algorithms. The S25 Plus also has a virtual aperture feature for the RAW shooting mode.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jan, 09:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Should you upgrade?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

No, GTA 5 isn’t on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything

No, GTA 5 isn’t on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything
Grand Taking Ages

GTA 6 parody game returns: Grand Taking Ages finds new life after PlayStation Store ban
GTA 6

GTA 6 PC release predicted for 2027 following console launch, insider claims speculative timeline
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked price rumours: Rockstar Games could set new $100 standard for game pricing in 2025
PS Plus games

PS Plus January games revealed: God of War Ragnarök, Like a Dragon Gaiden, Atlas Fallen, and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets