Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Should you upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Samsung hosted the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event this week which consisted of some new announcements. However, the star of the event was the Galaxy S25 series which grabbed much attention for its new processor, Galaxy AI features, and more. Therefore, if you are planning to buy any of the new models, you should be aware of its upgrades in comparison to its predecessor. Therefore, we have curated a detailed comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S24 Plus to learn about the upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Design and display

With Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung has made some major design changes, making the smartphone slimmer and lightweight in comparison to the Galaxy S24 Plus. This year, the Galaxy S25 Plus is 7.3 mm thick, whereas, the S24 Plus measures 7.7mm. Additionally, the weight has also been reduced from 196 grams to 190 grams. Both devices come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

For display, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S24 Plus have identical features with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 120Hz refresh rate. However, the new generation model comes with ProScaler which intelligently enhances the video's quality.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Performance and battery

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which has been customised for the users to bring new on-device AI experiences. Whereas, the Galaxy 24 Plus is powered by an in-house Exynos 2400 processor. Both devices offer 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 Plus comes with some new Galaxy AI features with OneUI 7 which may eventually roll out to S24 Plus as well. For lasting performance, both devices are backed by 4,900mAh, yet the Galaxy S25 Plus may offer an improved battery life due to the new processor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus vs Galaxy S24 Plus: Camera



The Galaxy S25 Plus and S24 Plus, both come with a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. However, the new-gen has ProVisual Engine which is integrated with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip to enhance image-processing algorithms. The S25 Plus also has a virtual aperture feature for the RAW shooting mode.

