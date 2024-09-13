 Samsung Galaxy S25 renders leaked online- Know how it will look ahead of launch | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 renders leaked online- Know how it will look ahead of launch

After the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked design, the renders for the base Galaxy S25 leaked online. Know what the upcoming smartphone will look like.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 13 2024, 11:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 renders leaked online- Know how it will look ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy S25 renders leaked revealing the expected design. (Android Headline/ OnLeaks)

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch is now just a few months away, which means leaks and rumours about the upcoming models will be circulating rapidly. Recently we came across the first look into the rendered images of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, showcasing some minor tweaks in the design. Now, renders for the vanilla Galaxy S25 are here and it is assumed to bring no significant upgrade. Know what the upcoming Galaxy S25 will look like ahead of the January 2025 launch. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 design revealed in renders based on leaks, check what's new

Samsung Galaxy S25 renders

A tech publication named Android Headline in collaboration with On Leakes shared the first render images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25. The image gives us a glimpse of the expected design and changes coming to the new generation S-series smartphone. The report highlighted that the smartphone will be slightly smaller in dimensions in comparison to its predecessor. The Galaxy S24 was launched with  147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm size, whereas, the Galaxy SS25 is expected to have 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2mm dimension. Additionally, the smartphone may feature a 6.17-inch display which will be rounded up to a 6.2-inch display. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, foldables to get Exynos

While the size of the smartphone may differ, the designs and looks are quite similar to the Galaxy S24, therefore, no significant differences are expected to be announced. The Galaxy S25 render was shown with new camera rings similar to what we saw on the Galaxy S25 Ultra renders. In the images, the display bezel is still visible, however, it is expected to be slimmer than the Galaxy S24. 

The report also highlighted some of the expected specifications and features of the Galaxy S25, let's check out what Samsung is planning to announce next year.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch is closer than ever, Apple gives an indirect hint

Samsung Galaxy S25 specs and features (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip paired with 12GB RAM. There are also rumours that Samsung may plan to integrate its in-house Exynos 2500 chipset in some regions. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 4000mAh battery. 

First Published Date: 13 Sep, 11:25 IST
